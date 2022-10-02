‘The Good Doctor’ Boss Reveals What’s in Store for Season 6

The Good Doctor Season 6 is finally here, and we can’t wait to see what happens next. The season 5 finale was quite dramatic, and things looked pretty bad for Dr. Audrey Lim. Here’s what The Good Doctor executive producer revealed about season 6.

What happened during ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 5 finale

Things started out light, with Shaun and Lea’s wedding. However, after the reception started, things took a turn for the worse. Nurse Villanueva’s ex-boyfriend, Owen, came to the hospital and stabbed her. When Lim (played by Christina Chang) goes downstairs, she finds Villanueva in a pool of blood. However, before she realizes what’s happening, Owen stabs her, too, and leaves her on the floor.

Dr. Lim survives, but she will face long-term challenges

Thankfully, Lim is able to use her phone to contact Dr. Andrews (played by Hill Harper) and let him know she’s in trouble. In the preview, we can hear someone on a voice system calling out “code silver,” which means there is someone in the hospital using a weapon or holding a hostage, according to TV Line. Morgan and Asher can be seen in the background as Owen shouts that he has three hostages.

When Shaun hears about what happened, he springs into action. Lea doesn’t want him to go, but he tells her that Dr. Lim needs his help. The situation has clearly rattled Shaun, because there’s a point where he looks disheveled and says, “Don’t touch me!”

There’s also a scene where it appears Shaun is being pulled from the operating room. Executive producer David Shore says Lim will face “challenges” when the series returns.

“We don’t do anything that’s not meaningful,” Shore tells TV Line. “As writers, we want to make sure that each story is significant. That’s not saying that we’re going to lose her. We love her. But there are challenges up ahead.”

Co-showrunner Liz Friedman tells TV Line that Lim returns to work, but she has to manage “having to deal with a long-term [disability] and seeing how the rest of her life fits around that.”

Shaun and Lea will have ‘wedded bliss’

Thankfully, things are expected to go well for Shaun and Lea. Shore says life will be good for Shaun and Lea, as well as Dr. Glassman. It’s a relief to know that after so many ups and downs, Shaun and Lea will finally get to enjoy life as a married couple. “We have some nice things planned for Glassman, and, of course, nothing but wedded bliss for Shaun and Lea,” says Shore.

Morgan and Park’s relationship will change

During The Good Doctor Season 5, Morgan begins interviewing for different jobs. She later tells Park she received a job offer in New York and she wants the job. However, if she takes it, this could mean the end of their relationship (unless Park is willing to relocate). When Morgan tells Park she wants the job, he simply says, “I understand.” It looks like he’s willing to let her go if the job means that much to her.

Shore says Fiona Gubelmann, who plays Dr. Morgan Reznick, isn’t leaving the show, but there will be an impact on Morgan and Park’s relationship. Hopefully, this doesn’t mean the couple is breaking up.

“We are not going to lose [Gubelmann], but [Morgan’s decision] will have ramifications on their relationship, as you will see in the fall,” Shore tells TV Line.

We’ll see Shaun navigate the interpersonal aspects of being an attending doctor

Shaun is now an attending physician. Shore says we have seen that he is able to lead a surgery, and he has all the technical aspects of medicine down. However, now that he is in a senior role, he has to master both the technical and interpersonal sides of his job.

“Being an attending is different than being a senior resident in ways that Shaun didn’t necessarily anticipate,” says Shore. “His role as a supervisor will challenge him right away.”

The Good Doctor Season 6 returns to ABC on Monday, Oct. 3, at 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

