‘The Good Doctor’: Freddie Highmore or Hill Harper: Who Has the Higher Net Worth?

Freddie Highmore and Hill Harper are stars on the hit series The Good Doctor. Which actor has the higher net worth?

Freddie Highmore’s movies and TV shows

Highmore made his acting debut in the 1999 television movie Walking on the Moon. That year, he played the character Sam in the movie Women Talking Dirty. Highmore landed his first recurring television role in the series Bates Motel, in which he played the character Norman Bates from 2013 to 2017. In 2016, he appeared in the mini-series Close to the Enemy. His other acting roles include appearances in Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Almost Friends.

Freddie Highmore’s work outside of acting

Highmore’s entertainment credits include work as a director, producer, and writer. He made his directorial debut with a 2017 episode of Bates Motel titled “The Body.” After that, he directed two episodes of The Good Doctor titled “Risk and Reward” and “Autopsy.” His writing credits include a 2018 episode of The Good Doctor (titled “Hello”) and Two episodes of Bates Motel (titled “Unfaithful” and “Inseparable”).

Hill Harper’s movies and TV shows

Hill Harper made his acting debut in a 1993 episode of the television series Life Goes On, in which he played a nurse. The following year, he appeared in an episode of Renegade titled “South of 98.” Harper landed his first recurring role in the television series Married… with Children. He played the character Aaron from 1993 to 1994. His other acting roles include appearances in City of Angels, CSI: NY, Covert Affairs, Limitless, and Homeland.

Hill Harper’s work outside of acting

Harper has entertainment credits outside of acting. He has also worked as a producer, writer, and director. The actor made his directorial debut with the 2011 short film The Truth. He made his debut as a producer with the 2008 television documentary Lessons from Little Rock: A National Report Card. Three years later, he produced the 2011 TV documentary Alpha Man: The Brotherhood of MLK. He’s next slated to produce Alberto and the Concrete Jungle and Protector of the Gods.

The Good Doctor’s success

Why has The Good Doctor been so successful? According to Harper, the show’s success has a lot to do with an excellent writing team and compelling storylines. During his interview with the BUILD series, Harper praises the writers. He also complimented creator David Shore, who also created the television series House.

Harper says another reason The Good Doctor is well-received is because the series puts a spotlight on meaningful topics. Fans are so moved by the episodes that they sometimes reach out to him and share how they have been personally affected. “Everything starts with the writing,” says Harper. “[The show] is grounded in something that’s bigger than the actual story.”

Freddie Highmore and Hill Harper’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Freddie Highmore has an estimated net worth of $8 million and Hill Harper has an estimated net worth of $12 million.

