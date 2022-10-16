‘The Good Doctor’: Lim Struggles With Anger and Shaun and Lea Clash

The upcoming episode of The Good Doctor will continue to put the spotlight on Dr. Audrey Lim. She’s back to work but having a tough time adjusting. Lim can’t accept she’s not the same person she was before her attack. Here’s what to expect next time on The Good Doctor.

Lim blames Shaun for her paralysis

Lim is trying to make sense of what happened to her. After getting stabbed during the season 5 finale, she became paralyzed. Now, Lim can’t walk, surgery is difficult for her because her limited mobility, and her future as a surgeon is uncertain.

During The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 3 (titled “The Big Sign”), we see more of how Lim is handling her new life. She is filled with anger. Lim is having trouble processing her feelings, so the only thing she knows to do is blame Shaun. During the sneak peak for episode 3, Lim says, “I’m having complicated feelings about my surgery.” Shaun responds by saying, “I saved your life.”

During another scene, Dr. Glassman expresses regret about the surgery. He wonders if things would have ended differently for Lim if Shaun didn’t ignore his instruction to do a different surgical procedure. “What Shaun did is risky, and it’s not what I would have done,” Glassman tells Lim.

Lim is traumatized

Lim has faced many traumas during her time at St. Bonaventure. One traumatic event was the death of her ex-boyfriend, Dr. Melendez (played by Nicholas Gonzalez). She also went through a rough time at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seeing patients and colleagues die caused her to develop PTSD.

Lim is hit with yet another trauma after she’s stabbed by nurse Villanueva’s ex. She can’t seem to catch a break. Lim is trying to remain composed and conduct business as usual, but it isn’t that simple.

Shaun and Lea are learning how to adjust to married life

Shauna and Lea are moving past the honeymoon stage in their marriage. During the promo for episode 3, Lea is annoyed by Shaun’s suggestions when it comes to housework. In one scene, Shaun corrects the way Lea is folding shirts, so she tells him to fold them himself.

During the next scene, Shaun asks his colleagues for marriage advice. “Please describe all of the bad habits during your failed marriages,” he says. Lim is angered by the question, so she responds, “If you have concerns about your marriage, talk to your wife.”

What happened last time on ‘The Good Doctor’

During The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 2 (titled “A Change of Perspective),” Lim returns to work for the first time. She is determined to remain independent, and rejects help from others. However, she soon realizes that she does need support. She can’t do everything by herself.

This is tough for Lim to accept because she’s used to being in charge. As the chief of surgery, it’s her job to tell other people what to do and assist them when they have a problem. Now she’s the one who needs help. This is an unfamiliar place for her. At the end of the episode, Lim has a meltdown when someone in the parking lot tries to help her and asks if she’s OK.

“No, I am not OK,” says Lim. “I’m so sick of this chair. I’m sick of having to drive with my hands. I’m sick of not being able to get around because there are stairs everywhere. And I hate that my body won’t do what I want. I hate having to train like an Olympic gymnast just so I can get off the damn toilet. And I hate Shaun Murphy. This is all his fault.”

