‘The Good Doctor’: Lim Is Taking Her Anger Out on the Wrong Person

The Good Doctor’s Audrey Lim is angry with the results of her surgery. After being stabbed, she had to undergo emergency surgery. Shaun (played by Freddie Highmore) did the best he could to help, but Lim ended up paralyzed. Lim holds Shaun responsible, and she even said she hates him. Lim has a right to be angry, but she’s angry with the wrong person.

What happened last time on ‘The Good Doctor’

During The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 3 (titled “A Big Sign”), Lim (played by Christina Chang) looks for answers. She wants to know what happened during her surgery. She still can’t accept that she is paralyzed and she’s looking for someone to blame. Although she initially thanked Shaun for saving her life, Lim is very angry with him. She blames him for leaving her paralyzed after the operation.

After reading the final surgical report, she learns Shaun went against Glassman’s recommendation and performed a different surgery. When Lim talks to Glassman (played by Richard Schiff) she learns he thought Shaun’s approach was risky. He admits he wouldn’t have made the same choice as Shaun.

At the end of the episode, Lim tells Shaun she doesn’t want a personal relationship with him. She doesn’t want to be his friend because she can’t forgive him for possibly paralyzing her.

Lim is being unfair to Shaun

Lim is angry with the wrong person. The person she should be upset with is Owen, the man who stabbed her. He’s the reason she’s in a wheelchair. If it weren’t for him going on a rampage at the hospital, she wouldn’t have needed surgery.

It’s surprising that Lim doesn’t seem upset with nurse Dalisay Villanueva. Dalisay’s relationship drama spilled over into the workplace and the entire hospital staff and patients were in danger. Although Dalisay tried to push her ex-boyfriend away, things still escalated, leading to a hospital lockdown.

Lim isn’t thinking clearly right now, but she’s being unfair to Shaun. He was trying to do what he thought would give her the best outcome. He made what he thought was the wisest decision at the time. Hopefully, Lim will wake up and realize she’s been taking her anger out on the wrong person.

What to expect during ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6 Episode 4

This upcoming episode of The Good Doctor will be tense. During The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 4 (titled “Shrapnel”) Lim and Shaun continue to have a strained relationship. We’ll get to see what their interactions are like now that Lim has decided to distance herself.

The St. Bonaventure team faces a challenge when they treat a patient who does military reenactments. He tries to create an authentic experience, but this leaves him in a dangerous situation. Shrapnel is stuck in his arm and when they try to remove it, an explosion takes place. Furthermore, Dr. Jordan and Dr. Perez look for a severed foot.

