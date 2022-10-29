‘The Good Doctor’: Who Plays Dr. Daniel Perez on ‘The Good Doctor’?

The Good Doctor recently welcomed two new residents. One resident who has caused quite a stir is Dr. Daniel Perez. Here’s what we know about the actor who plays Perez during The Good Doctor Season 6.

Dr. Daniel Perez on ‘The Good Doctor’

Brandon Larracuente | Image Group LA via Getty Images

Dr. Daniel Perez was introduced during The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 2, titled “Change of Perspective.” He caught the attention of a few nurses because he’s very attractive. Nurse Hawks took it upon herself to show Perez and the other resident around the hospital. The doctors on staff also noticed his good looks. Park (played by Will Yun Lee) jokingly referred to him as “handsome Dan.”

It became clear early on that Daniel was very close to his grandmother. He mentions her often and even told Jordan he saved his grandmother’s sweaters when she died because they smelled like her tobacco. Jordan told him he was handsome, so he didn’t need to talk about how much he loves his grandmother.

Daniel and Jordan grew close during an assignment where they had to wait on the beach for a search and rescue team to locate a patient’s severed foot. They got to know each other and engaged in playful flirting. At the end of the day, Jordan and Daniel almost kissed, but he pulled away at the last minute. It’s unclear whether these two will start a relationship.

Who plays Dr. Daniel Perez on ‘The Good Doctor’?

Dr. Perez is played by Brandon Larracuente. One of Larracuente’s early roles was in a 2008 short film titled Havana. In 2011, he played Christopher in the movie Missing 48 Hours. His next movie was Pembroke Circle in 2014.

Next, Larracuente appeared on the TV series Bloodline. He played Ben Rayburn for 18 episodes from 2015 to 2017. Larracuente rose to fame after appearing in 13 Reasons Why, during which he played Jeff Atkins for seven episodes from 2017 to 2018. In 2020, he played Emilio Acosta in the Party of Five Reboot. Some of Larracuente’s other roles include appearances in The Rookie, Versus, and Baywatch.

Brandon Larracuente on playing Jeff Atkins on ’13 Reasons Why’

Larracuente spoke about his role on 13 Reasons Why and how he felt about the topics the show covered, such as mental health, suicide, and drunk driving. He says he tried to bring out the kindness in his character, Jeff Atkins. He tells Teen Vogue it’s great to be popular but it’s more important to be kind to people.

“I always say, it’s cool to be cool but it’s more important to be kind to people,” Larracuente tells Teen Vogue. “The reason why Jeff is the way he is with Clay is because he sees a bit of himself in Clay. We all go through that awkward stage in high school. I know I went through that big time, and I got picked on and I got bullied in high school. So, I wanted [Jeff] to stick up for the people who don’t have a voice, because more than anything I know what it feels like to feel alone.”

