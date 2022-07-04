‘The Good Fight’: Season 6 Teaser, Release Date, Casting News, and More

The Good Fight Season 6 will serve as an ending to the story that began with Juliana Marguiles’ CBS series The Good Wife. From the release date to the cast, here’s what to expect from the final season of the riveting TV drama.

‘The Good Fight’ cast | Lev Radin/Getty Images

‘The Good Fight’ ends with Season 6

The Good Fight premiered on CBS All Access in February 2017. As a spinoff to Robert and Michelle King’s The Good Wife, the legal drama follows the story of attorney Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski).

The show aired on CBS All Access for four seasons and moved to Paramount+ for season 5. The sixth season will be the last and will serve as the end of Lockhart’s story.

“We’ve loved fighting The Good Fight these last six seasons,” showrunners Robert and Michelle King said in a statement.

“To be able to tell stories about an upside-down world in real-time has been a gift. And to have worked with these talented, brilliant, generous actors, writers and crew has been a blessing. Our hope-slash-scheme is to find ways to work with all of them again in the future.” Viacom CBS

‘The Good Fight’ Season 6 teaser promises a dramatic final season

Showrunners aren’t giving much away with The Good Fight Season 6 teaser. But the brief preview does hint the final installment will feature lots of drama.

“This isn’t a f***ing law show,” a message in the clip teases, as several characters are seen returning to the fold.

What is ‘The Good Fight’ Season 6 release date?

The previous season of the legal drama premiered in June 2022. But this time around, fans will have to wait until early fall for new episodes. Because, as revealed by Paramount+, The Good Fight Season 6 release date is September 8, 2022.

Who’s in ‘The Good Fight’ cast for Season 6?

Season 6 of The Good Fight will feature several returning stars, including Christine Baranski, Nyambi Nyambi, Sarah Steele, Charmaine Bingwa, Audra McDonald, Michael Boatman, and Andre Braugher, and John Slattery. And as revealed in the teaser, guest stars Carrie Preston and Alan Cumming (whose characters first appeared in The Good Wife) will also return.

It all starts with the script.



See how the writers' incredible source material lays the foundation for every scene on #TheGoodFight. pic.twitter.com/NSsio1D6Dh — The Good Fight (@thegoodfight) June 19, 2022

Rose Leslie and Cush Jumbo, who appeared as Maia Rindell and Lucca Quinn in the first three seasons, will not be back for the final episodes. And as much as fans had hoped, The Good Wife stars Juliana Marguiles and Josh Charles won’t be seen either.

What will ‘The Good Fight’ Season 6 be about?

In a recent interview with Deadline, Robert and Michelle King revealed that the final season of The Good Fight will reflect some current real-world political and cultural issues. The showrunners also noted that the upcoming storyline may also feature more violence.

“In years past, I think when there’s been talk about violence, it’s sort of metaphoric,” Michelle King said. “In this instance, the law firm is surrounded by violence, there is violence in the streets in Chicago, and you will feel that very much throughout the season.”

I could tell you how amazing #TheGoodFight is, but then… no wait I actually can tell you! #TheGoodFightFYC pic.twitter.com/3SUJ5wY3Pl — The Good Fight (@thegoodfight) June 17, 2022

“What clearly is coming around is a sense of a coming violence and coming doom and it’s put people in a paranoid place about where the country’s future is,” Robert King added.

“I think we’re just reacting to the feeling of the zeitgeist, that things are getting more tense, that people are not as willing to settle things politically. They want to settle things, which they can’t settle politically, violently.”

RELATED: ‘The Good Wife’ Cast Net Worth and Who Made the Most From the Show