‘The Gray Man’: Chris Evans and Ana De Armas Reveal Their Favorite Fight Moves

Netflix’s new movie, The Gray Man, packs an impressive amount of action into two hours, with its stars racing, jumping, dodging, and killing in nearly every scene. In a recent interview, The Gray Man stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas talk about the film and their favorite fight moves.

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in ‘The Gray Man’

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans attend a special screening of “The Gray Man” at BFI Southbank on July 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Both Evans and de Armas filmed extensive action scenes for Netflix’s The Gray Man. In the film, de Armas plays partner to Ryan Gosling’s Six, a highly-trained and super-secret operative within the CIA. De Armas’s Agent Dani Miranda joins forces with Six and ends up hunted by and hunting for Chris Evan’s character, Lloyd Hansen. And while de Armas and Evans do not share many action scenes in the film, Evans says adoringly of his castmate, “I’ve seen Ana kick, like, 10 people’s asses.”

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas’ favorite fight moves

When speaking to Entertainment T20 for their joint interview, Evans and de Armas elaborate on their favorite fight moves.

When asked, de Armas replies, “I like kicks.” However, Evans votes for a different move: “I like a Superman punch.” He then describes the move, saying, “A Superman punch is when you jump off of one foot and you kind of punch in the air.” De Armas concurs with him quickly, chiming in, “It’s so badass.”

But there is a move Evans is not so fond of. “You know what I don’t like?” he shared. “I don’t love headbutts.” The actor then explains that headbutts are very hard to pull off on film due to the camera position and the movement involved in the move to make it look believable.

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas both have ass-kicking histories

Both Evans and de Armas have a history with action movies. Having played Marvel’s Captain America since 2011, Evans is undoubtedly best known as the shield-launching, comic-book super-soldier. However, Evans got his start in action movies before playing America’s beloved good boy. Six years before his debut as Cap, Evans played another legendary comic character, The Fantastic Four’s Johnny Storm. He also starred in 2013’s Snowpiercer, which saw him battling in a post-apocalyptic setting.

Though de Armas is fairly new to the genre, she too has become quite the fighter. Her role as Paloma in last year’s No Time to Die gained de Armas some of the best critical reception of any Bond girl in recent history. Following the release of the film, the AV Club gushed: “If there was any lingering doubt after [Knives Out] that de Armas was a star one need only watch the way she waltzes into the James Bond franchise and steals the spotlight from its hero in under 20 minutes.” The sentiment was echoed by many with de Armas’ performance said to have been the highlight of the entire film.

Now de Armas is slated to appear in two more upcoming action films. She and Evans will team up again in Ghosted, and next year de Armas is rumored to be leading the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina.

Likewise, Evans is currently filming Red One with Dwayne Johnson. So fans of the actors should be prepared for a lot more action to come.

RELATED: ‘The Gray Man’: What Ana de Armas Loved Most About Her Role