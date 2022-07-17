‘The Gray Man’: Ryan Gosling Explains Why He Always Wanted to Star in an Action Movie

Ryan Gosling had had many starring roles in his movie career. However, he has yet to star in an action movie. He is finally breaking that with Netflix’s The Gray Man, which he is starring in alongside Chris Evans. Ryan Gosling explains why he always wanted to star in an action movie and why he chose The Gray Man.

‘The Gray Man’ stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in a spy thriller

Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry | Paul Abell/Netflix

The Gray Man is the latest action movie coming to Netflix. The film stars Gosling as Court Gentry, a CIA asset who goes on the run after uncovering agency secrets. He is on the run from a bunch of assassins led by Evans’ Lloyd Hansen. The movie also stars Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, and Billy Bob Thornton.

The movie is directed by the Russo Brothers who are best known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War. The screenplay is penned by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely.

Ryan Gosling has always wanted to star in an action movie

Gosling has had a lengthy career that includes roles in great movies like First Man, La La Land, and The Big Short. While he has been in movies that have action such as Blade Runner 2049 and The Nice Guys, he has never starred in a direct action movie.

The Gray Man marks the first leading role in an action movie for Ryan Gosling. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gosling explains why he always wanted to be in an action movie and why he decided to join The Gray Man.

“You know, I always wanted to make an action film, because they made me fall in love with movies,” Gosling said. “It just took me a long time to find the right one, you know? [This movie] is like the films I grew up loving. It has like the ’80s and ’90s action films [vibe], it’s fun, the character’s [have a] sense of humor about the situations. It’s an escapist movie. And I really liked the character. It was like a spy who doesn’t want to be a spy, who rather be at home watching Netflix like the rest of us. You know, he doesn’t want to have anything to do with this, but he has to. So it made an interesting life, and it made him an interesting character to play.”

What are some of Gosling’s upcoming movies?

Ryan Gosling says Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie has "no money, no job, no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff.” https://t.co/zXmbuRMXHa — IGN (@IGN) July 14, 2022

After The Gray Man, Ryan Gosling is starring in another movie that is the complete opposite. Gosling is in the upcoming Barbie movie which features Margot Robbie as the classic doll character. Story details have been kept under wraps but set photos have taken the internet by storm. Barbie is being directed by Greta Gerwig and also stars Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, and Issa Rae.

The Gray Man arrives in select theaters on July 15 and on Netflix on July 22.

RELATED: The Time Ryan Gosling Was a Real-Life Hero