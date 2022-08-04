‘The Gray Man’: Ryan Gosling on What Ken Would Think of the Film — Ken Wants That Tracksuit

While The Gray Man is doing big viewership numbers on Netflix, Ryan Gosling has been trending more for the upcoming Barbie movie where he will be playing Ken. Ken and his The Gray Man character are polar opposites of one another. However, Gosling believes that Ken would still enjoy The Gray Man, especially the outfits his character wears.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans duke it out in ‘The Gray Man’

Ryan Gosling as Six | Netflix

The Gray Man is the latest action thriller to debut on Netflix. Directed by the Russo brothers, the movie stars Ryan Gosling as Six, a CIA operative who works in the shadows. After uncovering incriminating information, Gosling is turned on by his own agency and is forced to go on the run. Evans plays Lloyd, an ex-CIA agent who is hired to hunt down Gosling in an unorthodox fashion.

The Gray Man is the most expensive movie Netflix has ever made with a $200 million budget. It has a lot of impressive action scenes that push it past many other action movies on the streamer. The movie also stars Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, and Billy Bob Thornton.

Ryan Gosling says Ken would enjoy ‘The Gray Man’

The internet went wild after a photo was released showing Ryan Gosling as Ken while filming Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. Gosling is sporting a jean jacket with white hair, along with exposing his photoshopped-looking abs. He looks fabulous, but it’s not a version of the actor that many are used to seeing.

There is one moment in The Gray Man where Evans insults Gosling’s character by saying he has a “Ken doll brain.” It’s unclear if this was a purposeful reference or just a coincidence, but it managed to be a hilarious line. In an interview with Esquire, Gosling says Ken would be a fan of The Gray Man and would love Six’s tracksuit.

“Ken would love The Gray Man,” Gosling said. “Ken wants all of these clothes, Ken wants that tracksuit.”

The ‘Barbie’ movie has sparked a lot of curiosity from the internet

Ryan Gosling on the reaction to him as Ken in ‘BARBIE’:



“I was surprised by how people were clutching their pearls about my Ken as if they ever thought about Ken for a second! They never cared about Ken! They never played with Ken, no one plays with Ken… he’s an accessory.” pic.twitter.com/wvdA6M73ro — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2022

Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the titular Mattel doll along with Ryan Gosling as Ken. Academy-Award-winning director Gerwig is directing and co-writing the movie alongside Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach. It’s unclear what the story is for the movie, but it seems to be a story about Barbie coming into the real world.

Joining Robbie and Gosling are Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Kate McKinnon, and Michael Cera. There is a possible multiverse element to this movie as some of these actors are playing alternate versions of Barbie and Ken.

The marketing team for Barbie has had an easy job so far because the internet has done most of the work. Videos have been popping up of the movie being filmed such as the cast roller skating in neon pink outfits and another video showcasing Gosling letting out a hilariously over-the-top scream.

Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

