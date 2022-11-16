‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: 3 Theories About Why the Eyes Took Janine

It’s hard to think of a character in The Handmaid’s Tale who has had a more rough time than Janine. She endured an immense amount of suffering in Gilead, including losing her eye, and she still hasn’t managed to escape. In the season 5 finale, the Eyes took Janine away in a black van. However, they don’t say why she is being taken or where she is going. Here are some of the best explanations.

Theory #1: Janine is facing punishment for calling out Naomi

The most obvious reason that the Eyes took Janine in The Handmaid’s Tale is that she is being punished for speaking up against Naomi. After she gets posted to the Lawrence’s home, Noami seems to think there’s some sense of camaraderie between the two of them. “It’ll just be nice to have a friendly face in the house, Ofjoseph,” Naomi says.

“That’s not my name,” Janine responds. “And we’re not friends.” Janine rightfully gives Naomi hell, telling her that she hates her. It’s possible that Naomi then reports Janine for her behavior, and the Eyes take her away to torture or execute her as punishment. However, it seems a little unlikely that the Eyes would drag a fertile handmaid away in a black van just for speaking harshly to a Wife.

Theory #2: The Eyes will execute or torture Janine for receiving news about June

Moments before Janine tells off Naomi in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 a Martha tells Janine that a truck hit June on purpose. She is alive, but “they want to kill her in Toronto.” The Martha adds, “They never let anyone get away.”

The Handmaid’s Tale has shown that the Marthas operate within their own network. Sometimes the network is used to exchange news and gossip. For others, it’s a way for active members of the resistance to coordinate and share information.

When the Eyes take Janine away, she is placed in a van next to a sobbing Martha. Though she doesn’t appear to be the same Martha that told Janine the news about June, it’s possible that these women are going to be executed or tortured for sharing information about the resistance.

Theory #3: Commander Lawrence plans to free Janine from Gilead in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6

Another theory about Janine’s fate is a lot more hopeful. One Reddit user wrote, “I 100% hope Janine’s story continues in the last season, and despite Lawrence’s suck up to the rest of the Commanders, I’m hoping the Eyes that took Janine & the Martha are not planning on torturing or executing them, but releasing them at the border.”

In the past, Commander Lawrence has helped other handmaids to escape Gilead. Lawrence has made it clear that he doesn’t hold Gilead’s religious extremist views. His goal was to find a solution to the low birth rate, albeit through horrifying means. When the Eyes take Janine away, one tells Aunt Lydia that Commander Lawrence gave the order. Perhaps his plan was to get her out of Gilead.

