‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Bradley Whitford Says Commander Lawrence Is ‘Putting Himself out on a Limb’ in Season 5

Bradley Whitford returned as Commander Joseph Lawrence for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5. Commander Lawrence is a mysterious and complicated character who navigates Gilead in his own unique way. He is a passive part of the resistance, but this season Commander Lawrence may be taking on a more active role.

Bradley Whitford plays Commander Lawrence in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

The Handmaid’s Tale introduced Bradley Whitford’s character in season 2 when Emily is stationed at Commander Lawrence’s home. The Commander is difficult to read, and his motivations never seem quite clear. Lawrence played a major role in creating Gilead’s economy and, according to his wife Eleanor, established the Colonies.

However, Commander Lawrence does not appear to be a true religious believer. He declines to participate in the “ceremonies” with his handmaids and even dresses differently than most commanders. Lawrence also somewhat reluctantly helps the resistance. He arranges for Emily to escape Gilead and allows June to hide the children who will depart on Angel’s Flight.

Commander Lawrence is ‘putting himself out on a limb’ in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5

Commander Lawrence’s wife Eleanor motivates him to help the resistance. In fact, he allows June to orchestrate Angel’s Flight in the hopes that she can get Eleanor out of Gilead. Eleanor’s mental health was in a poor state, thanks to Gilead. She overdosed before she could board the plane.

Now Lawrence is throwing caution for his own safety to the wind in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5. “I think he’s putting himself out on a limb that he feels is required of himself as a form of redemption for what he feels he deeply owes Eleanor,” Whitford said in an interview with ScreenRant.” I think he’s changed by the loss of her, and I think that June has inspired him in a really surprising way.”

Joseph Lawrence finds himself in a very dangerous situation

At the end of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Commander Lawrence worked with Nick to help put June in a position to get revenge on Fred Waterford. Serena is aware of what they did and uses this knowledge as leverage to get a more elaborate funeral for Fred.

“Could you imagine what the other commanders would do if they knew that you had helped a handmaid kill her commander,” she tells Lawrence. Though he doesn’t seem bothered by her statement, Commander Lawerence does Serena this favor. However, in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, he seems more prepared than ever to stand up against Gilead.

“There’s also a recklessness with the loss of Eleanor. I don’t think he’s worried about his own death outside of how it may diminish the strategy,” Whitford told ScreenRant. “I think there’s a kind of abandon to him now, which is really fun to play. But it’s a very dangerous situation.”

