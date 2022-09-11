‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Emily Won’t Appear in Season 5, but Her Wife Will

By now, fans of The Handmaid’s Tale may have heard the news that Alexis Bledel won’t return for season 5. The new season premiers in September 2022, and it will feel different without Bledel’s character Emily. However, there is one familiar face who will make an appearance in season 5. Clea DuVall returns to her role as Emily’s wife Sylvia in the premiere episode.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains mild spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premiere.]

Clea DuVall | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Alexis Bledel won’t return for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5

Alexis Bledel has been a critical player in The Handmaid’s Tale since season 1. Her character Emily was a handmaid who worked with the resistance. Her wife Sylvia and their son managed to escape to Canada before the Republic of Gilead completely took over. Eventually, Emily made it across the border and into freedom as well, where she reunited with her wife and son.

In May 2022, Bledel broke the news that she would not be returning for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5. She said in an exclusive statement with Variety, “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

Alexis Bledel Is Leaving 'The Handmaid's Tale,' So Emily Won't Be In Season 5https://t.co/FJsDscSXPu — Elite Daily (@EliteDaily) May 30, 2022

Clea DuVall returns to her role as Emily’s wife Sylvia for the new season

Although Bledel won’t be in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, Emily’s absence needs some kind of explanation. According to CinemaBlend, the premiere episode reveals that Emily left Toronto to return to Gilead, presumably to continue her quest for revenge.

The outlet also reports that Clea DuVall, who plays Emily’s wife Sylvia, makes an appearance in the season 5 premiere. The series revealed that while Sylvia and their son Oliver escaped to Canada before the Republic completely took over, Emily couldn’t get through airport security.

After Emily eventually escaped Gilead, she was reunited with her wife and son in Canada. Although Sylvia tried to be understanding and patient, it’s clearly hard for them to bridge the gap from all the time Emily spent in Gilead. It will be interesting to see how Sylvia and Emily’s friends react to her decision to return to Gilead.

Here’s where you’ve seen Clea DuVall before

Clea DuVall is an actor fans of The Handmaid’s Tale have probably seen before. According to IMDb, her first major role was in Robert Rodriguez’s 1998 film The Faculty, where she played an interesting Goth Girl named Stokely. DuVall has since had roles in films such as But I’m a Cheerleader, Girl, Interrupted, Identity, and 21 Grams. She has also appeared in TV shows, including the HBO series Carnivàle, Veep, Broad City, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, and Better Call Saul.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premieres Sept. 14 on Hulu.

