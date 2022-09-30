‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Ending: Elisabeth Moss Knows What Happens to June but Not ‘a Lot of Other Stuff’

The Handmaid’s Tale announced that season 6 would be its last. There’s still plenty of Handmaid’s Tale to watch. Season 5 is still airing on Hulu and they have to write and produce season 6. Star and director Elisabeth Moss said she already knows what happens to June at the Handmaid’s Tale ending, but there are still some other mysteries to her.

Elisabeth Moss | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Moss was a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Sept. 29. Discussing The Handmaid’s Tale ending, Moss shared what she knows and what she doesn’t. New episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale stream Wednesdays on Hulu.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ ending for June and other characters

By season 5, June has escaped Gilead with many other handmaid’s. She succeeded in killing Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) but hasn’t found the satisfaction she expected. June is still looking for baby Hannah and there are other handmaids stuck in Gilead.

“I know the ending for June character-wise,” Moss said on Happy Sad Confused. “That’s something I’ve known for a while but I don’t know a lot of other stuff. And it’s going to be tough because there are so many great characters and there are so many things we haven’t done yet. People’s backstories and flashbacks that we haven’t done yet that I would love to do. It’s going to be tough to fit it all in but luckily, that’s not my job.”

Of course Moss isn’t going to spoil the ending for June. But, it’s good to know that creator Bruce Miller is working towards something. Plus, the fact that other characters are still in flux means a lot could happen by the end of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6.

Elisabeth Moss has perspective on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ ending

Moss also had a healthy take on saying goodbye to June at the end of The Handmaid’s Tale. She’s ended a long series before, like Mad Men. While it will be emotional, it will be appropriate.

“It is but I always hate when actors talk about that,” Moss said. “When actors are like, ‘I was so upset and so sad. And they’re like it’s like a family and you’re leaving your family.’ It’s not like you’re leaving your f***ing family. You’re highly paid, like, it’s elective, like, your job is ending. This is not the same thing.”

The end will be satisfying and healthy

So Moss is prepared to say goodbye to The Handmaid’s Tale. She won’t take it lightly, but she’ll keep it in perspective.

“So in reality I’ll tell you that yes, it is hard and it’s sad but it’s also something I feel like you sound like such an *sshole when you talk about,” Moss said.

It will be a little easier for The Handmaid’s Tale fans though. Hulu is developing a sequel series The Testaments to follow the ending of The Handmaid’s Tale.

