‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Every Social Class for Men, Explained

Understanding the groups that men are classified into is an important part of the series, although their roles aren't as numerous as the women. Here's a refresher before the new season premieres.

Commanders control the Republic of Gilead in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

The Commanders are high-ranking men in Gilead. They work in politics or as military leaders, and many of them helped to create the laws of the Republic of Gilead. They may marry, and some are issued Handmaids so that they can have children.

Although Commanders are powerful, they aren’t above the law. Commander Warren’s left hand was amputated after Janine revealed they had a secret illicit sexual relationship. Some Commanders look the other way or engage in illegal activity, such as attending the sex clubs and brothels known as Jezebels.

Guardians serve as the police in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

In The Handmaid’s Tale series, Guardians serve as the guards and police of Gilead. They wear uniforms and carry guns, and some appear to fight against rebels in war zones that make up the remainder of the United States. Guardians may be recruited at quite a young age. This appears to be the case with Isaac, a Guardian stationed at Commander Waterford’s house. Guardians are certainly not above punishment, as Isaac was drowned in a swimming pool after attempting to run away with Nick Blaine’s wife, Eden.

Eyes keep watch over everything in Gilead

The Eyes make up the secret police and intelligence unit in Gilead. They work undercover, keeping watch over everything that happens in Gilead. The Eyes may even be stationed in a Commander’s household. They show up in black vans to make arrests.

Nick is a plainclothes operative for the Eyes. Season 1 reveals that he became involved with an organization known as the Sons of Jacob before the country fell. This group organized the coup to overthrow the United States government and establish Gilead in its place. Nick received a position of power thanks to his involvement with the Sons of Jacob.

Economen make up the lower class of men

Economen appear to be the lowest class of men in The Handmaid’s Tale, though they still have more rights than most women. They can hold jobs and own property. They may have their own wives and children if they can. Presumably, Economen also may learn to read and write. June meets a family of Econopeople when she attempts to escape Gilead. The husband, Omar, works for the resistance. After June is caught, Omar is executed, his wife is turned into a Handmaid, and their son is given away.

