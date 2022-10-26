‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Max Minghella Says He’d Hate Nick if He Were in Luke’s Position

Luke continues to be a compassionate and caring husband to June in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5. And he’s still pretty tolerant of her relationship with Nick. But series star Max Minghella recently admitted that if he were Luke, he wouldn’t be as understanding and would probably hate Nick.

Max Minghella as Nick Blaine | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

In ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ Luke knows June and Nick’s relationship is complicated

As seen in past seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale, June (Elisabeth Moss) and Nick (Max Minghella) formed a romantic relationship after Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) forced them to sleep together. Nick became the only person in Gilead June could trust.

They conspired to get June out of the Waterford home and to Canada. And after the birth of their daughter, Holly/Nicole, June and Nick grew even closer.

But back in Canada, Luke (O-T Fagbenle) had no idea what June was going through. And it wasn’t until she sent Nicole to him that he learned of her dynamic with Nick.

June is back in Canada with Luke, but she remains in touch with Nick. He helped her kill Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). And he continues to bring her information on her older daughter, Hannah.

Luke is pretty understanding of June and Nick’s situation, and he’s become a loving father to Nicole. And while their complicated relationship does seem to irk him, he still shows a lot of patience and compassion.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ star Max Minghella says he’d hate Nick if he were Luke

Luke’s compassion and understanding are quite admirable. And it undoubtedly makes the audience love him even more. But in a recent interview, Minghella talked about the Luke-June-Nick love triangle. And he suggested he wouldn’t be as tolerant of Nick and June’s relationship if he was Luke.

“If I was in Luke’s position, I would hate Nick because you’re raising somebody else’s child,” Minghella admitted in a cast chat for IMDb. “There’s a lot of reasons to feel resentment. That’s sort of where my emotional allegiance is when I watch the show.”

The actor also noted that for Nick, the love triangle isn’t as difficult to deal with as it is for Luke. For starters, he’s far away in Gilead. And he’s also starting a new life of his own. “As for Nick, it’s sort of easier,” Minghella explained. “He’s the side piece — it’s a different emotional position to be in.”

Elisabeth Moss teases fans will see more Nick and June in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5

Nick and June are still in different countries in the first few episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5. But as series’ star and director Elisabeth Moss told E! News, the show will focus more on their relationship as the season progresses.

“There’s so much good June/Nick stuff this year, so there’s a real pull in that direction,” Moss said when asked about whether she’d choose Nick or Luke.

“That’s an impossible choice,” she added. “I can’t make that choice, I don’t know if anyone can make that choice — Can I be team both? I love them both equally, for different reasons.”

New episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale air Wednesdays on Hulu.

