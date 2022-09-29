‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Here’s Why Mrs. Ryan Wheeler Actor Genevieve Angelson Looks so Familiar

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 4 introduced actor Genevieve Angelson’s character Mrs. Ryan Wheeler, aka Alanis. After Luke Bankole manages to get Serena Joy’s building shut down, she moves in with Alanis, a devout believer in Gilead. Here’s where you’ve likely seen Genevieve Angelson before.

Mrs. Ryan Wheeler gives Serena a place to live in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5

Serena Joy Waterford has a new role in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5. She works as a kind of ambassador for Gilead, spreading its message into Canada. Though the Republic gives her a new place to live in Toronto, Luke manages to get it shut down.

A woman named Alanis (aka Mrs. Ryan Wheeler) then opens her home to Serena. Episode 4 continues to explore the problematic low birth rate in the world of The Handmaid’s Tale. The desperation that it caused is turning some people into believers in Gilead, and Mrs. Wheeler is certainly one of them.

“I am tempted to say that, in reality, there are no villains. And while Serena is ‘the bad guy’ on the show, Serena also is coming up with very painful solutions to a very painful problem,” Genevieve Angelson, who plays Mrs. Wheeler on The Handmaid’s Tale, told TVLine. “She’s going to drastic ends.”

“In order to play Mrs. Wheeler, I couldn’t say ‘I’m playing a bad guy.’ I had to say, ‘I’m playing someone who’s willing to do anything to continue the human race, and that’s what we’re up against,'” she continued. “So, do I want to be the person I am being? Maybe not. But I am accepting that is my reality, that is what I’m doing. That was how I got by with that.”

Here’s where you’ve likely seen ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ actor Genevieve Angelson before

The Handmaid’s Tale fans may recognize Genevieve Angelson from her slew of other acting roles, though she is perhaps best known for playing Indigo in the comedy series The Afterparty. The Apple TV+ show takes place during a high school reunion after party, exploring each character’s point of view of what happened that night.

Angelson has had roles in TV shows such as Backstrom, Good Girls Revolt, Flack, and New Amsterdam, according to IMDb. She has also made guest appearances on Blue Bloods, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and This Is Us. Angelson is also known for the films Top Five, The Upside, and True Story. She even did voice work for the sketch comedy stop motion series Robot Chicken.

Something is off about Angelson’s character Alanis

Genevieve Angelson appears in the promo for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 5. “I see your strength and faith. I see why God put his divine light in you,” Mrs. Wheeler says to Serena. Mrs. Wheeler appears to worship Serena, and there’s something a little off about her.

Even her name may be suspicious. She introduces herself as Alanis, but IMDb and other sources have Angelson’s character credited as “Gladys.” Fans will have to keep watching to find out Mrs. Wheeler’s deal.

