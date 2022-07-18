‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: A New Teaser Shows Season 5 Is About June Facing Off Against Serena Joy

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is set to premiere on Hulu in September. On July 14, Hulu released the first teaser for the upcoming season, something that was long-awaited for fans. In the first teaser trailer for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale, it is clear the season will focus on June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) facing off against Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski).

(L-R) Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski in 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Hulu released the first teaser for season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

June and Serena Joy may not be living in the same household anymore, but they are still at odds with one another. The fourth season ended with June murdering Serena Joy’s husband Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

Flashbacks of this are shown in the new teaser for The Handmaid’s Tale as June washes Fred’s blood off of her hands.

In a voiceover, June says, “I want her to know that it was me.”

Fans can then see Serena Joy dressed in black as she runs her hand over Fred’s casket, presumably back in Gilead. Despite June’s husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) asking June to “forget about” Serena, the teaser trailer shows that will not be possible for June.

As the tension rises throughout the trailer, June seemingly runs into Serena Joy while out in Canada. They stare at each other in shock, and June reaches for a gun.

June’s final voiceover in the teaser trailer says, “Let’s fight.”

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ fans reacted to the teaser

For viewers of The Handmaid’s Tale, the tension between June and Serena Joy is nothing new. However, it appears season 5 is raising the stakes between the two women.

After the teaser dropped, fans of The Handmaid’s Tale discussed what they think of the new season.

“I’m kind of happy this season feels like it’s about June and Serena. Gilead is a patriarchal society with villainous men, don’t get me wrong, but Serena being a mastermind behind it puts her on par with the men…,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

Another fan wrote on Reddit, “I feel like this plot and direction could really work if they do it well, but I’d have liked this 1 or 2 seasons ago. It does look like it could be really thrilling…”

“… Serena is an extremely interesting and complex character. Her being more of a focus than June’s revenge on men like Fred allows for a lot more. Not that Fred wasn’t interesting at all, but Serena is just better and June vs Serena has always been good,” wrote a Reddit user.

Season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ will premiere in September

Luckily for fans, the wait is short for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale. The show’s fifth season will premiere on Hulu on Sept. 14.

According to TVLine, the new season’s official logline is:

“June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

