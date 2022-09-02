‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5: 4 Things to Remember Before the Premiere

The premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 is finally almost here. It’s been over a year since the Hulu series released new episodes, so fans may have forgotten some details of the previous season. Here are 4 of the most important things to remember before the season 5 premiere.

Elisabeth Moss as June in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ | Hulu

June killed Fred, and Serena Joy is pregnant with his child in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5

In season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale, June finally escaped to Canada, where she testified against Serena Joy and Fred Waterford. The plan was for Fred to be traded back to Gilead in exchange for 22 captive women, but June had other ideas. She arranged for Fred to be taken into No Mans’s Land. There, June and a mob of former Handmaids ripped Fred to shreds, killing him.

It’s clear from the trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 that Fred’s death will have lasting consequences. Serena Joy is still being held in Canada and garnering a disturbing amount of sympathy., especially because she is pregnant. Her role as the grieving widow could make her an even more dangerous force in the rise of Gilead in Canada.

June has a complicated relationship with Luke and Nick

June’s romantic relationships are now especially complicated. When she first took interest in Nick in Gilead, June believed her husband Luke was dead. Of course, after she found out the truth, she couldn’t push away her feelings for Nick.

Now June is safe in Canada, but Gilead has changed her completely. There’s a disconnect between June and Luke now that June is set dead set on revenge. What’s more, her feelings for Nick clearly haven’t diminished. The pair were able to share a moment together in Canada with Nichole toward the end of season 4.

Esther and Janine are handmaids

In season 4, June and the other escaped handmaids took refuge at the home of the 14-year-old Mrs. Esther Keyes. After the handmaids were caught, Janine was taken back to Red Center to help Aunt Lydia. Meanwhile, Esther was turned into a handmaid. These three women will likely serve as a way for fans to see inside Gilead in season 5.

The Handmaid's Tale actress Mckenna Grace hopes to return as Esther Keyes in season 5 of the hit Hulu show.https://t.co/BsZx7yXsGG pic.twitter.com/ExIoR52TWT — Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 1, 2021

Hannah is still in Gilead in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5

Fans probably haven’t forgotten that June and Luke’s daughter Hannah is still in Gilead. It’s one of the most important details to remember in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5. June will stop at nothing to reunite with her daughter, but things have become even more complicated.

Hannah has been in Gilead for years, and the last time she saw June, she was afraid of her. Additionally, many of the children who June freed from Gilead on Angel’s Flight had trouble adjusting to life in Canada. Even if Luke and June get Hannah back, it will likely take some time for her to readjust to freedom.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premieres Sept. 14 on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Elisabeth Moss Will Direct the Season 5 Finale