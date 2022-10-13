The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 6 ended with a shocking twist. Luke and June were previously apprehended in No Man’s Land, and now they find themselves in an even more desperate situation. Meanwhile, the reality of Serena’s situation becomes clear, and she makes a life-changing decision.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 6.]

Serena makes a fateful decision at the end of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Episode 6

When Luke and June are apprehended in No Man’s Land, it’s unclear what will become of them. However, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 6 reveals that their captors are Gilead sympathizers employed by Mr. Ryan Wheeler.

Mr. Wheeler and his wife Alanis also host a pregnant Serena Joy Waterford at their home. He informs Serena that her bodyguard Ezra will fetch June and put an end to her. However, Serena asks to go with him and see June killed with her own eyes. Mr. Wheeler accepts her request.

When June is face-to-face with Serena Joy and Ezra, Serena requests to be the one to kill June. Ezra gives her the gun, and Serena forces June to kneel. Instead of shooting her, however, Serena turns her gun on Ezra. She then forces June to get in the car and drive the both of them away.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Episode 6 ending, explained

Things have taken a turn for Serena Joy in season 5. The Wheeler’s behavior left an eerie feeling and the situation escalated in episode 6. Serena’s gynecologist Dr. Landers arrived at the Wheeler’s home and asked Serena out on a date.

Alanis later expresses shock when Serena states that she may not want to remarry any time soon. “You can’t be a single mother,” Alanis tells her. When Serena tries to go for a walk, Alanis instructs her to go to her room. Serena has very little power in her current situation. In fact, she is now in a very similar position to Gilead’s handmaids.

This realization leads Serena to her desperate choice at the end of episode 6. “I think it is not impulsive. There’s a point earlier in the episode where she decides that this is probably her best route out before she has the baby,” showrunner Bruce Miller stated while speaking to Entertainment Weekly.

“So it’s much more careful and thoughtful, just like she is — [she’s] scheming, you know, and evil. But it’s a scheme that she puts into play and works very, very carefully in order to get out of the hands of Ezra and the Wheelers,” he continued. “I think that in the moment, Serena definitely is tempted and definitely wants to kill her, but I think her plan is to somehow use this to get away from the Wheelers.”

What’s next for Serena and June?

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 is now entering completely uncharted territory. Serena previously refused to accept the protection offered to her by the Canadian government. She doesn’t hold any love for June either, who was last seen driving the two of them away with a gun pointed at her head. Furthermore, fans have no idea what’s become of Luke, who was dragged away from June in No Man’s Land.

