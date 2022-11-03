‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Episode 9 May Hint at June and Luke’s Future

The Handmaid’s Tale is entering uncharted territory as season 5 approaches its end. June, Luke, and Nichole are safe in Canada, and this season has focused on getting Hannah out of Gilead. This may make fans wonder where the show will head for its sixth and final season. In light of episode 9’s dramatic conclusion, we think we might have an idea.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 9, “Allegiance.”]

O-T Fagbenle as Luke and Elisabeth Moss as June in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

June faced an assassination attempt in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Episode 9

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 focused on June and Luke’s efforts to get their daughter Hannah out of Gilead. They finally received good news when Mark Tuello informed them of a raid on their daughter’s school to rescue her.

Unfortunately, Gilead was one step ahead. They shot down all three planes that were supposed to rescue the girls at the Wives School. Later, at a memorial service for the fallen Americans, gunshots rang out, and June narrowly avoided the bullets.

Fans of the Hulu series may have heard that a spinoff series known as The Testaments is in the works. With this in mind, it becomes much clearer where the final season might be headed.

Luke and June may go underground with Mayday

The Testaments follows two young girls — Agnes, who is in Gilead, and Nicole, who is in Canada. It’s safe to say that the TV series modeled June’s daughters after these characters. In the book, Nicole is sixteen years old and living with her adoptive parents. She learns that her biological mother survived at least two assassination attempts.

Fans just witnessed one attempt in season 5, episode 9. June has long been a problem for Gilead, and in the same episode, the commanders discuss taking her out, then she is nearly shot at the memorial service.

To make matters worse, Toronto is now filled with anti-refugee protestors. A teaser for the season 5 finale shows June saying, “This country is changing. We’re not safe here anymore.”

In The Testaments, Agnes learns that her real parents are Mayday operatives who went underground with the rebel group when things became too dangerous. If the series follows the book, June and Luke may soon place Nichole with foster parents and leave Toronto to work with Mayday and continue their efforts to get Hannah out.

Hannah may not get out of Gilead in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Unfortunately, if the series does follow The Testaments, it will be around another 15 years before Hannah leaves Gilead. Luckily, in the book, Hannah avoids becoming a wife by declaring she has received a calling to join the Aunts. She later reunites with her half-sister Nicole.

