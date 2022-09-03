‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Explores the Rise of Gilead in Canada

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premieres in September 2022. Although June is now in Canada and reunited with Luke, Moira and Nichole, she won’t stop her quest for revenge. What’s more, Toronto may not be as a safe as it seems, with the rise of Gilead supporters growing outside the former United States. One new character will be the living embodiment of this messed-up belief system.

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ | Hulu

June escaped to Canada in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4

Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale likely know that the Republic of Gilead makes up most of the former United States. Gilead is a totalitarian theocracy ruled by men, in which women have little to no rights. Handmaids, like June, are forced into sex slavery to bear children for the Commanders and their Wives. This was created in response to plummeting birth rates.

In season 4, June finally crossed the border to Toronto, Canada, and reunited with Luke, Moira, and Nichole. In the series, Canada remains a democratic country and offers asylum to those who have escaped Gilead. It appears to be unchanged by the chaos that the United States fell into and full of supporters for freedom and women’s rights. However, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 will explore the fact that even in Canada, there are supporters of Gilead.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 will explore the rise of Gilead in Canada

It’s hard to imagine anyone siding with Serena Waterford after the atrocities she committed. Serena isn’t just any Wife of high standing in Gilead. She actually made significant contributions to the creation of Gilead, helping to come up with ideas for a brutal society with cruel punishments and rape built into its laws.

In the season 4 finale, June orchestrated the death of Fred Waterford. The trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 shows that she is next gunning for Serena. However, Serena is, unfortunately, very intelligent. As she plays the part of a grieving widow, support for her rises. “Serena has the world behind her. She is bringing it here — Gilead,” June says.

A new character in season 5 is Serena Joy Waterford’s biggest fan

This alarming rise of support for Gilead will also be explored through the introduction of a new character. In season 5, Genevieve Angelson portrays Mrs. Wheeler, a well-off Canadian woman who is a big fan of Serena Joy Waterford. According to TVLine, Gladys Wheeler plays a big part in the rise of Gilead in Toronto.

'The Handmaid's Tale’ adds Genevieve Angelson to the season five cast.https://t.co/fovRwHzcUJ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 15, 2022

Angelson avoided painting with a broad brush while tackling her complicated character for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5. “In order to play Mrs. Wheeler, I couldn’t say ‘I’m playing a bad guy.’ I had to say, ‘I’m playing someone who’s willing to do anything to continue the human race, and that’s what we’re up against,” the actor told TVLine.

“So, do I want to be the person I am being? Maybe not. But I am accepting that is my reality, that is what I’m doing. That was how I got by with that.”

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premieres Sept. 14 on Hulu.

