‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Predictions: Janine Will Have a New Role in Gilead After Esther’s Betrayal

Janine nearly lost her life once again in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5. Esther gave her poisoned chocolates, but luckily she survived the ordeal. Aunt Lydia was distraught over Janine’s condition and even promised God she would change her ways. We’re predicting Aunt Lydia will find a new spot for Janine in Gilead.

Madeline Brewer as Janine in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Janine nearly died in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5

After Janine was caught attempting to escape Gilead with June, she was returned to the Red Center. There she has been helping Aunt Lydia indoctrinate new handmaids, including Esther Keyes. She seems to get through to Esther until they visit the Putnam’s home. Their visit makes Esther think Janine was only getting close to her so she could visit her daughter. Esther then poisons them both.

Luckily, Janine survived the poisoning. A distressed Aunt Lydia visits her in the hospital and appears to know that Janine did not intentionally poison herself. Aunt Lydia cries and prays beside Janine. “Please do not punish her to teach me a lesson,” Aunt Lydia begs. “I will turn things around. I will do things differently,” she promises. Later in the episode, Janine begins to recover.

Aunt Lydia may train Janine to become an Aunt

The synopsis for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 4 reads, “Rattled by Janine, Aunt Lydia makes a surprising suggestion to Lawrence.” This suggestion might be to allow her to train Janine to become an Aunt.

So far this season, Lydia has praised Janine’s efforts in training handmaids at the Red Center. In the teaser for episode 5, Aunt Lydia states, “God will test us, but he always rewards the most righteous.”

Additionally, Janine is a much kinder soul than most of the Aunts appears to be. If Aunt Lydia wants to change her ways, Janine could be a big help in adding some compassion to the Aunts’ position.

Finally, Newsweek may have hinted at this twist for Janine. “For [Madeline] Brewer, whose character takes on a slightly new role after a tremendous betrayal this season, it is Janine’s undeniable and intrinsic spirit that keeps her going,” the outlet wrote.

Madeline Brewer says Janine hopes to avoid being posted

If Aunt Lydia offers to train Janine to become an Aunt in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, she will likely accept. In an interview with E! News, Madeline Brewer discussed Janine’s motivations to avoid being posted as a handmaid again.

“She has the anxiety of, ‘Will the Aunts post me if I make myself useful to them?'” Brewer stated, adding, “‘If I can help out the other girls? If I keep them in line and we’re all very organized, and the morale is boosted with Janine there? If I can do that for these Aunts, then maybe they won’t post me.'”

Don’t miss new episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Wednesdays on Hulu.

