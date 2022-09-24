‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6 Will Be the Final Season

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 will mark the end of the Hulu series. Adapted from Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel by the same name, the show has taken on a life of its own, fleshing out more characters and stories. Though season 6 will mark the shows end, talks of a spinoff are already in the works. Here’s what we know so far about the final season.

Hulu adapted ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ from Margaret Atwood’s work

The Handmaid’s Tale first aired on Hulu in 2017. The dystopian drama series is adapted from Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel by the same name. In a story published on lithhub.com, Atwood shared how the story began.

“I began this book almost 30 years ago, in the spring of 1984, while living in West Berlin—still encircled, at that time, by the infamous Berlin Wall. The book was not called The Handmaid’s Tale at first—it was called Offred—but I note in my journal that its name changed on January 3, 1985, when almost 150 pages had been written.”

Now the Hulu series adapted from Atwood’s work is on its fifth season. Safe in Canada, June, and Luke have a singular goal in mind — rescuing their daughter from Gilead. Meanwhile, in the wake of Fred’s death Serena Joy raises the profile of Gilead in Canada. Within the walls of the Republic, Aunt Lydia, Commander Lawrence, and Nick continue to navigate their complicated positions.

Season 6 will wrap up ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Since it first aired in 2017, The Handmaid’s Tale has earned an impressive 15 Emmy Awards. With this in mind, it’s not surprising that the series will return for a sixth and final season.

“It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale,” creator Bruce Miller said in a statement Thursday, when the news was revealed out of TIFF, according to Variety.

“We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point,” he continued.

The Hulu series made history at the Emmys

In the same statement, according to Variety, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu, and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, added: “Five years ago, almost to the day, The Handmaid’s Tale made history when it became the first show to win an Emmy for a streaming service.”

“In the time since, it has been a privilege and pleasure to work with some of the finest creative talent in our industry on this show – a distinct and exceptional group of people who continue to produce the highest quality television that has made and continues to make significant cultural impact,” he continued. “Bruce, Warren, Lizzie and the entire team at MGM have been amazing partners, and we hope fans enjoy these last two seasons.”

