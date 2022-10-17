‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Thinks Nick’s Wife Rose Is ‘Moving Closer to Being a Problem’

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale introduced viewers to Rose (Carey Cox), the wife of Commander Nick Blaine (Max Minghella). While Rose and Nick appear to have a supportive marriage by Gilead standards, showrunner Bruce Miller hinted that Rose is “moving closer to being a problem” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for season 5 episode 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

Carey Cox in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Nick’s wife Rose could be ‘a problem’ in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

In season 5 episode 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale, “Together,” Nick shoots Commander Warren Putnam (Stephen Kunken) for raping Esther (Mckenna Grace).

While Commander Putnam was considered a villain in The Handmaid’s Tale, Rose does not approve of Nick’s decision and it causes distance in their marriage.

“That’s what it’s about. It’s getting closer and closer and closer. And you can feel the walls closing in on Nick in this episode, and I just love the fact that you feel Rose — exactly what you said — is she dangerous?” Miller told Entertainment Weekly. “Is she dangerous to June but not to Nick? Is she dangerous to both of them? Is she dangerous to neither? What the hell’s going on?”

He added, “She’s certainly moving closer to being a problem or something, and so was Warren [Putnam], and now this.”

What ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ showrunner thinks of Nick and his wife Rose

It’s no secret that Nick’s one true love in The Handmaid’s Tale is June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss). Still, Rose and Nick do seem to care for one another, and Rose even has some knowledge of Nick’s past with June.

However, speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Miller revealed that Rose and Nick’s relationship is not as compatible as the first few episodes of season 5 displayed.

“Do you trust her is really more of my question. I mean, I don’t know if I trust her. That’s evolving, too. But I think what you’ll see is, we tried to establish [Nick and Rose’s] dynamic early on, which is it’s a ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ policy, and it’s very much when she asks, ‘Where were you all night?’ she gets an honest answer, not an extensive one, but an honest one,” Miller explained.

What to expect from Rose in season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Miller seemed to hint that while Rose “seems very nice,” she might appear different in later episodes.

“And what does that do to a person like Rose, who you’re starting to get to know, who is maybe a little tougher than you thought, and why is she letting this happen? She seems very nice. Why is she letting him walk over her?” Miller said.

He continued, “I think it’s all weighed in on the fact that you’re about to realize that there is another human being in the mix. And that person is Rose.”

New episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale premiere on Hulu each Wednesday at midnight ET.

