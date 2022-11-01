‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Sydney Sweeney Got Great Advice on Set That She Keeps on Her Phone

Sydney Sweeney has portrayed quite a few memorable characters in the last few years. However, one of her most heartbreaking roles to date was undoubtedly Eden in The Handmaid’s Tale. In the sophomore season of the hit Hulu show, the actor-producer portrayed the child bride who sacrificed her life for love. But while Sweeney portrayed a tragic character, her time on set was anything but. The Emmy-nominated actor loved working with the cast and crew of the show. She even walked away with some fantastic advice.

Sweeney was over the moon when she booked the role of Eden. Both she and her mother were fans of The Handmaid’s Tale, having binged the entire first season the day Sweeney got her audition. Sweeney was eager to sink her teeth into such an intense role. She did extensive preparation to prepare to play Eden. Such prep included creating a character book, doing lots of reading, and diving training with scuba divers.

Sydney Sweeney had a lot of fun with ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ cast while on set

While a lot of time and effort went into playing Eden, Sweeney’s time on set was very light and playful. The cast and crew of The Handmaid’s Tale made sure that set was a fun place. In between takes, Sweeney often found herself listening to Taylor Swift and catching up on drama from the latest season of The Bachelor. While her character didn’t get along with too many others in the show, Sweeney herself formed great bonds with the cast and crew when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Sweeney received advice while playing Eden that she still carries with her today

Sweeney also learned a great deal from working on The Handmaid’s Tale. She loved the opportunity to work alongside actors like Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski. The Players Table producer also received great advice whilst she was portraying Eden and has carried it with her ever since. While speaking with Glamour UK, Sweeney revealed what that advice was.

“Someone on The Handmaid’s Tale told me, ‘Don’t compare yourself to others because you will never be able to be them. Try and be the best that you could possibly be,'” Sweeney recalled. “I have kept that on my phone ever since.”

Is Sweeney putting the advice she got while working on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to good use?

It seems that Sweeney has taken that advice to heart. Certainly, she seems to be carving out her own unique path since wrapping up her role on The Handmaid’s Tale. The Washington native has taken roles in a myriad of genres so as not to pigeonhole herself as an actor. Furthermore, she’s taken even more agency over her own career by starting her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films. We’re sure fans of the 25-year-old are looking forward to seeing where she focuses her attention next.