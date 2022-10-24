‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Sydney Sweeney Made Her Mom Come to Set for 1 Harrowing Scene

When Sydney Sweeney learned that she was up for a role in The Handmaid’s Tale, she was over the moon. Having the chance to act in such a successful show was the kind of opportunity that she’d always dreamed about. So when the audition for Eden came in, Sweeney did everything she could to make sure she was prepared to give her best performance. She and her mom even binge-watched the entire first season the day she got her audition.

Playing Eden in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ required a lot from Sydney Sweeney

Fortunately, for Sweeney, her hard work paid off. After several rounds of auditions, she booked the coveted role of Eden. Playing the 15-year-old child bride was no small feat. The complex role required a huge amount of commitment from Sweeney. It was also very technically logistical at times. For example, Sweeney had to film a sex scene while completely clothed. Fortunately, her scene partner, Max Minghella (who portrays Nick Blaine on The Handmaid’s Tale), was able to help Sweeney feel comfortable while filming.

Sweeney admits that she loved filming Eden’s death scene in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

But there was one challenging scene that Sweeney actually adored filming. Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale will recall Eden’s tragic death scene. When the teenager refused to beg for forgiveness for her love of Issac, she was pushed off a diving board. Due to the chains around her ankle, she drowns almost immediately. The scene was a complete shock for fans, and many had trouble watching it. Sweeney, however, had no qualms about shooting the harrowing scene again and again.

Why ‘The White Lotus’ actor made one of her parents come to set

“I was having a blast,” Sweeney told Refinery29. “I was having such a great time. I wanted to keep doing it over and over again.” But even though Sweeney enjoyed filming Eden’s death scene in The Handmaid’s Tale, she knew it would look scary to those who weren’t on set. This is why she chose to have her mom come to set on the day she shot Eden’s last scene.

“My mom was in that day too,” Sweeney explained. “I wanted her to see it in person instead of just watching it on TV so it wasn’t as shocking or scary for her.” Clearly, The White Lotus alum is considerate of her mom’s feelings. However, given her very athletic background, we’d wager that Sweeney’s mom is used to her daughter’s love of extreme sports.

Sweeney has an extremely athletic background and has been involved with sports her whole life

To say that Sweeney is athletic would be a gross understatement. The Handmaid’s Tale alum is extremely sporty. She grew up wakeboarding, skiing, hiking, dirt biking, and playing baseball, soccer, and more. She is also adept at MMA fighting, having trained with Ronda Rousey’s senseis. Clearly, Sweeney doesn’t back down from a physical challenge, whether she’s filming a project or just living her life.