Is ‘The Holiday’ Sequel Happening? Nancy Meyers Shuts Down Rumors

Most movie fans agree that the original is always better than the sequel. However, that doesn’t stop audiences from wanting to see continuations of their favorite films. That’s the case for The Holiday, a Christmas movie starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black that premiered in 2006. The Holiday is a must-watch during the holiday season, and fans are desperate for a sequel.

Some sources alleged that a sequel to ‘The Holiday’ was in the works

In early December, some news sources claimed they had sources confirming that a sequel to The Holiday was in pre-production. Of course, this made fans jump for joy at the alleged news. It’s been 16 years since the original movie premiered. And many would love to discover what happened next for Amanda, Iris, Graham, and Miles.

As fans recall, Amanda, a movie trailer producer based in Los Angeles, and Iris, a writer in London, swapped homes in The Holiday. Amanda goes on to celebrate the holidays with Iris’s brother Graham, while Iris meets Miles, who works with Amanda’s film composer ex-boyfriend.

The Holiday is a heartwarming Christmas romantic comedy that moviegoers adore. But sadly, it doesn’t look like a sequel is happening.

Nancy Meyers and Kate Winslet deny that they’re filming a sequel to ‘The Holiday’

Nancy Meyers, who directed, wrote, and produced The Holiday, took to Instagram to address the rumors surrounding a sequel.

She posted a picture of an article from Daily Mail Celebrity that claimed, “Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet ‘sign on for The Holiday sequel.'” Meyers’ caption read, “So many DM’s about this — sorry, but it’s not true.”

Kate Winslet also told People, “I read something about [The Holiday sequel], but it’s the first I’ve heard of it. I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that’s never come up.”

So, a sequel isn’t in the cards for The Holiday. But that doesn’t mean that fans can’t relive the magic of the first film.

Today marks 16 years since 'The Holiday' premiered.



This also means that today marks the start of me watching #TheHoliday an outrageous amount of times during the holiday szn. pic.twitter.com/Smehma5R2S — MTV (@MTV) December 8, 2022

How to stream ‘The Holiday’ in 2022

There are many different ways to watch the Christmas movie, The Holiday, in December 2022. However, most methods require viewers to rent or purchase the film.

Hulu + Live TV or Sling TV subscribers can watch The Holiday at no additional charge. And those who have cable television can watch the movie on TBS and TNT.

Fans can also rent or buy The Holiday on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play, or Redbox.

So while we’re disappointed that a sequel to The Holiday isn’t in the works, at least we can rewatch the original film as often as we want.

