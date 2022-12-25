‘The Kardashians’ Isn’t as Playful and Fun as ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ Fans Say

For nearly 15 years, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been entertaining fans and followers through social media and on television. Fans were introduced to the famous family via their first entertainment program, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Now, we’ve watched them evolve in their new Hulu series, The Kardashians. These days, with more episodes in production and the family making headlines seemingly every day, a vocal contingent of viewers have been expressing their dissatisfaction with The Kardashians. They’ve taken to Reddit to claim that the show is “dull” compared to KUWTK.

‘The Kardashians’ debuted on Hulu in early 2022

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Travis Barker in ‘The Kardashians’ | Hulu

For 20 seasons, fans kept up with the exploits of the Kardashian-Jenner family on the groundbreaking reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show followed a family that was chaotic and fun, who love each other in spite of their frequent squabbles. The show ran on E! from 2007 until 2021. By the time KUWTK went off the air, the Kardashian-Jenners had become incredibly famous and successful, each with multiple business ventures.

The famous family wasn’t off the air for long. In April 2022, The Kardashians, a brand-new reality series, debuted on Hulu. The show documents the exploits of the family and their businesses, while lightly touching on their personal lives and scandals. For fans, the shift from family to business focus has made all the difference.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the show carries a 21% audience score and a 33% on the Tomatometer. In a review, one critic slammed the show. “The Kardashians is, frankly, pretty boring,” they wrote. “The concept of the Kardashians might be inherently interesting, but that doesn’t mean watching their show is.”

What are fans saying about ‘The Kardashians’ being ‘dull’?

What do you guys wanna see for season 3 of The Kardashians? Do you guys like family stuff? Work stuff? Kids stuff? BTS of shoots? Family pranks? — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 24, 2022

Fans aren’t loving The Kardashians either. Recently, a few of them took to Reddit to discuss the spark that the new show seems to be missing. In response to a thread discussing a lighthearted TikTok video posted by Kylie Jenner, one fan wrote, “This is the kind of playfulness the new show is missing. It’s so dull hearing them talk about their fancy events and designers. I miss seeing them clown around and have fun.”

Another one wrote, “I agree, everyone s*** on Kim for asking if we want to see pranks but I actually loved their pranks.” A separate Reddit thread broke down the reasons why the family has fewer “exciting news articles” about them these days. And it has to do with the show.

“Maybe they’re trying to keep all their gossip under wraps so there’s a chance next season might be the least bit interesting,” one fan wrote. One Reddit user pointed out that “I think maybe they saw their mistake of being all over the tabloids leads to have nothing excited (sic) for the show as we all knew everything inside out.”

The third season of ‘The Kardashians’ is in production

With the third season of Hulu’s The Kardashians currently in production, fans will likely be treated to all the Kardashian news that they can handle in the months ahead. As one fan on Reddit hypothesized, “Disaster of a year for them, I imagine they’re regrouping to figure out their next move/s. We had a whole season of hearing how perfect Kim is, the fact that it didn’t go down well has probably been a shock to Kris and Kim – Kim in particular who seems to think she’s got it all figured out and is above her siblings.”