‘The Kardashians’ Season 2: Blac Chyna’s Lawsuit Was Finally Addressed

The Kardashians just won’t go away. After leaving E! following 20 seasons of people keeping up with them, they restarted their shenanigans on Hulu. So, Disney effectively convinced Kim Kardashian and her fam to come over to the Mouse Ears. We’ll probably see the First Family of Reality TV hanging out at Disneyland a lot more.

Khloé Kardashian | Hulu

Now that Season 2 of The Kardashians has begun in earnest on the streaming service, fans will get to see what’s been up with the marriages, divorces, exes, and kids in the Kardashian clan.

Blac Chyna sued the Kardashian empire in October 2020

Us Magazine stated that the rapper is suing the Kardashians for millions of dollars in compensatory and punitive damages, alleging the family interfered with her reality show entitled Rob & Chyna. The reality TV show lasted a few months in 2016 on E!

A second season was initially greenlit. Then the couple announced their split, and the show was put on hold. The network made the mistake of saying they would follow the Kardashians’ lead as to what to do next.

Season 2 trailer briefly teases the Blac Chyna lawsuit

Kris Jenner talks emerging victorious from Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation case against the Kardashians: "I'm glad it's over. And I'm glad it's over for the girls." https://t.co/c6aUpEHzrk pic.twitter.com/MNYZSKaD4e — Variety (@Variety) May 3, 2022

One of the trailers teases the lawsuit with Blac Chyna. Khloé states, “She’s suing us for over $100 million, and we’re leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people. What if they hate us?”

Fans have complained in the past that Chyna is a golddigger, says Us Magazine. Even if the facts of the case are presented, lawyers can still use public statements as evidence.

What have the Kardashians said about the Blac Chyna lawsuit thus far?

now it feels official. #TheKardashians premieres in 2 weeks on @hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America. pic.twitter.com/mz9nU58PFA — The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) March 31, 2022

Not much, at least in public. Chyna claims the Kardashians’ poor ratings sank her show. The family shot back it was poor ratings for Rob & Chyna, coupled with their constant on-screen fights, that sank her show.

Both sides have given testimony, though. Kim has said her text messages sent to E! executives had errors because of voice dictation.

Some have questioned why did the Kardashians wait to start talking about the trial until Season 2 of The Kardashians, with many wondering: are the ratings that bad?

It’s likely the family waited to comment publicly until the case was settled. AP News reported the Kardashians were victorious in the legal battle.

