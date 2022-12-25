‘The Kardashians’ Season 3: Will Scott Disick Appear or Has He Been Pushed Out?

For well over a decade, Scott Disick has been a pop culture hot topic. As Kourtney Kardashian’s partner for many years and the father of her three children, he’s been involved with the Kardashian-Jenner family since well before the family launched their original reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. For fans, his humor and sarcasm have been one of the driving forces of the family’s reality show empire.

However, with the new reality series The Kardashians, many fans noticed Disick has taken a step back from filming. Some are wondering if Disick has grown distant from the family that once kept him in their inner circle.

Scott Disick was introduced to fans in ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’

When Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered in 2007, Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were a relatively new couple. The two started dating in 2006 and welcomed their first son in 2009. Over the years that followed, their relationship was laid bare on the reality show. Disick was treated as a full member of the family by everyone involved. He was heavily featured in every single season of the reality series, even after he and Kardashian broke up and they both found love with other people.

However, when Kardashian started her romance with rocker Travis Barker, fans noticed a subtle shift in the way Disick’s presence was handled by family members. All of this coincided with the launch of The Kardashians, the family’s all-new Hulu series.

What are fans saying about Scott Disick being distant from the rest of the Kardashian family?

The second season of The Kardashians debuted on Hulu in late 2022. Notably, Disick made only one brief appearance throughout the entire season. Fans on Reddit are hypothesizing that Disick’s minimized time in the series is symptomatic of something bigger, and that he has been “pushed out” by the family.

“They made him a part of the family even after him and Kourtney decided to date other people. The sisters had him go to appearances out of ‘support for the family.’ Now they’re making him feel like an outsider which, if it’s out of respect for kourtneys relationship then do that,” one fan wrote, regarding how the Kardashian-Jenner family is handling Kardashian’s romance with Barker.

Another Reddit user remarked on a thread that speculates Disick has been “excommunicated” by the family, noting, “It was weird to keep him so close and actually kind of cruel and selfish.” Another one wrote “Scott should have recognized that family dynamics change, and that he needed to create his own “family”. Kris should have stopped saying Scott’s “one of the family” without having clear boundaries.”

Will Scott Disick appear in the third season of ‘The Kardashians’?

Television personality Scott Disick arrives at Apex Social Club at Palms Casino Resort on July 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Fans have picked up on the fact that Disick isn’t just distanced on the reality show. On social media, he’s also been absent from many of the Kardashian-Jenner family photos as well. Fans are divided, however, on who should take the blame for the ostensible rift.

“Up until Kravis got together, Kourtney and Scott were hanging out solo all the time. Throughout everything, Scott has maintained his relationships with the rest of the karjenners,” one fan on Reddit said, claiming that the Kar-Jenners are in the wrong. Others maintained that Disick needs to form his own outside relationships with people that aren’t in his ex-girlfriend’s family.

According to Cosmopolitan, the third season of The Kardashians is currently in production. It is expected to hit Hulu sometime in early 2023. As for whether Disick will be involved with the production, the jury is still out. It might be some time before pop culture fans get insight into the real reason behind the family distance.