‘The Kardashians’ Season 2: Fans Are Already Bored and the Season’s Barely Started

The Kardashians returned to Hulu on Sept. 22 for its sophomore season, and so far, it looks like there’s a lot in store for fans. But even though the season has just begun, some viewers are already taking to social media to complain about the lack of new content being shown in the series.

Many fans (and critics) have branded the show “boring” after seeing the same topics being rehashed in the new episodes –— which they’ve frequently seen covered by the press or even by the Kar-Jenners themselves in recent months.

What will be covered in ‘The Kardashians’ season 2?

The Kardashians first premiered on Hulu in April 2022 after the streaming service reached a multi-million dollar deal with the family to create a new reality docuseries after the long-running Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end in June of last year.

Season 2 aired its first episode on Sept. 22. As reported by Cosmopolitan, new episodes will continue to roll out every Thursday at 12AM Eastern Time (ET). Similarly to season 1, fans can expect to see the Kardashian-Jenners as they come face-to-face with family drama, hardships, and shocking scandals.

The Kar-Jenner clan has certainly made headlines in recent months, from Kim’s explosive divorce from Kanye West to Kourtney and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s whirlwind romance, to the birth of Kylie’s baby son — and that’s just scratching the surface.

In the new episodes, fans can expect to see more footage from Kourtney and Travis’ lavish Italian wedding and more on Khloé’s feud with her ex, Chicago Bulls player Tristan Thompson, who cheated on her after they agreed to welcome a second child together via surrogate.

Some fans are already bored with ‘The Kardashians’ season 2

While followers of the Kardashian family have yet to get all the juicy details on things like Khloé and Thompson’s new baby, it’s safe to say that a lot of this news has already heavily been reported on — a lot. The press has been churning out nonstop news about Kravis’ weddings, Kim’s fling — and recent split from — comedian Pete Davidson, and Thompson’s bombshell paternity scandal.

Because of this, some fans aren’t exactly eager to hear more about the same subjects in season 2 of The Kardashians, with many taking to social media to complain about being “bored” by the new episodes, despite the fact that it’s barely started.

“We already know what happens,” wrote one user on Reddit. “Yeahhhh still not fast enough, I feel like I attended that damn wedding already,” another agreed, in reference to Travis and Kourtney’s multiple wedding ceremonies.

Critical and audience reception to ‘The Kardashians’

Like these social media users, some critics also aren’t too enamored by The Kardashians.

As of now, the series has a 33% average Tomatometer score and only a 22% average audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show was also met with lackluster reviews on IMDb, currently standing at a 2.8/10 star rating. And it’s not just the new season that critics and audiences alike have taken issue with.

Back in April, Variety critic Daniel D’Addario gave The Kardashians a scathing review upon its initial release, saying that the series “finds itself with little novel to say” and that the show is being “held back” because it’s “obsessed with the past.”

