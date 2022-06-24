‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Wins 5 Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys and Could Win More at the 2022 Daytime Emmys

The Daytime Emmys give a lot of attention to soap operas. After all, that genre includes not only behind-the-scenes categories like writing and directing but also Outstanding Drama Series and six different acting categories. But when it comes to the Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys, it’s a free-for-all with many types of daytime shows competing. In 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show has dominated. And it’s poised to win even more during the June 24 Daytime Emmys ceremony.

Kelly Clarkson on the set of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ | Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ premiered in 2019

When Kelly Clarkson won the first season of American Idol, no one could have predicted where her career would take her. In addition to a successful music career, Clarkson has more recently made a name for herself as one of daytime television’s most beloved talk show hosts.

Even though The Kelly Clarkson Show only debuted in 2019, it’s already earned itself a place among the most popular daytime talk shows. And while soap opera fans will tune in on the night of June 24 to see which of their favorite stars will win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, among other awards, Clarkson’s devoted viewers already have a lot to celebrate even before the main show.

The show already dominated the 2022 Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys

Because the television landscape has grown so broad, some of the 2022 Daytime Emmys have already been given out. In particular, winners for the 2022 Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys were announced on June 18. A wide variety of shows — including culinary, lifestyle, travel, and instructional programs — are already 2022 Emmy winners. And The Kelly Clarkson Show did quite well. Here are the five 2022 Emmys the show has won thus far:

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Outstanding Technical Team, Camera Work, Video

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Editing

Outstanding Art Direction, Set Direction, Scenic Design

For such a young series, that’s an impressive performance. And it’s all the more impressive knowing this year’s potential Emmy wins aren’t over yet.

Cue the air horn! ? Honored to be nominated for 9 #DaytimeEmmys including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show & Host, Directing, Music Direction, Lighting, Technical Team, Multi-Cam Editing, Live Sound Mixing & Editing, and Art Direction. Thank you @DaytimeEmmys! ? pic.twitter.com/IdBZQ1RRZY — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) May 5, 2022

Will ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ win at the 2022 Daytime Emmys?

The Kelly Clarkson Show might not be done collecting 2022 Emmys. The series will compete in two more categories, which will be included in the main show. They are Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for Clarkson. But Clarkson will have an uphill battle defeating her competition in both categories.

In Outstanding Talk Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show goes up against The Drew Barrymore Show, YouTube’s Hot Ones, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Today with Hoda & Jenna. Meanwhile, Clarkson competes against Drew Barrymore, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, and Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Fans can watch the 2022 Daytime Emmys at 9 p.m./8 p.m. Central June 24 on CBS or Paramount+.

