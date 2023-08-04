Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love of competing against each other might just be the key to keeping their relationship thriving.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship is often in the spotlight, but one aspect stands out: their love for competition. Whether it’s a spirited spin race or a thrilling sailing challenge, the couple’s friendly rivalries are a well-known part of their public appearances.

But could these contests be more than a playful distraction from royal duties? According to one psychotherapist, their competitive streak might be a vital element that keeps their relationship thriving.

Competition is a key ingredient for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship

William and Kate certainly know how to enjoy themselves, especially when they’re together in public. Whether they spin on the dance floor or race each other on foot, they appear most joyful when immersed in a friendly contest.

The Prince and Princess of Wales truly enjoy such activities, especially when it comes with some bragging rights afterward. In fact, some of the couple’s best moments in public have come while they were competing against each other.

This love for competition isn’t just for fun, though. It might be a crucial ingredient in their thriving relationship.

According to Hello Magazine, Jade Thomas, a psychotherapist and the founder of Luxe Psychology Practice, believes William and Kate rely on competition. Not only does it provide a distraction from their royal duties, but competition infused their relationship with excitement.

“Competition may bring a fair amount of excitement, motivation, and drive to your relationship,” Thomas explained. “Two individuals who have a competitive streak could be considered compatible as they share similar values and will both be equally motivated.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales keeping their competitive natures in check is essential to their relationship

Dana Moinian, a psychotherapist from The Soke, is on the same page as Thomas about the essential role competition plays in William and Kate’s relationship.

Moinian explained how competition can act as a mutual motivator in a relationship. People who love competition usually enjoy setting the bar higher, so having two individuals in a relationship with this mindset can be favorable for growth.

“Being jointly competitive can serve as encouragement for both members of a couple. Competitive people generally like to move benchmarks higher and higher, so when two people who are in a relationship have the same mindset, as can be beneficial for them in terms of progression,” Moinian shared.

However, both Moinian and Thomas quickly noted that there’s a fine line to walk in terms of competition. Couples need to handle competitive spirits with care to prevent potential harm. If individuals do not keep their competitive natures in check, they might face future conflicts.

Thankfully, William and Kate have found that sweet spot where competition adds spice to their relationship without overstepping the boundaries. And fans of the royal couple can’t get enough of them.

A look at how Prince William and Kate Middleton have competed against each other over the years

William and Kate have never shied away from a little friendly rivalry, especially during their public royal appearances. Their competitive spirit has come to the fore in various activities, from athletic contests like running to more light-hearted competitions like cake decorating.

During a recent trip to Wales, the royal couple took their rivalry to a new level with a spin race. The showdown happened at a local fitness center, where they engaged in a spirited spin battle.

Faced with a 45-second endurance challenge, William and Kate pedaled their hearts out in front of an enthusiastic crowd. In the end, Kate claimed victory, and with a trophy in hand and a reassuring pat for her husband, she celebrated her win.

But it’s not just indoor spinning where the royal couple goes toe-to-toe; sailing is another favorite battleground. They’ve raced each other many times, most notably at the King’s Cup regatta in 2019, where Prince William’s team took the prize.