‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3: What Illness Was Frank Diagnosed With?

HBO‘s The Last of Us Episode 3 has likely become one of the series’ most popular episodes so far. The episode focuses almost entirely on the story of the video game characters, Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Unlike the video game, the creators of the series took some creative license to fully explore a different story amid the pandemic. The characters’ ending story is heartbreaking, as The Last of Us Episode 3 has Frank diagnosed with a well-known illness.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 3.]

Actor Murray Bartlett as Frank in ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 | Liane Hentscher via HBO

Frank falls into Bill’s trap and begins a love story in ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3

The story between Bill and Frank happens drastically differently in the video games as the series’ creators dare to give them a more passionate yet heartbreaking story. According to Newsweek, Craig Marzin explains, “I just loved the allusion of a relationship that was in the game between Bill and Frank, and it seemed like we had a chance to just go a different way.”

The Last of Us Episode 3 holds on to some key aspects but gives it a detour. As the cordyceps pandemic begins, Bill shelters himself in his home until the worst is over. When the time comes, he barricades the town kills any remaining infected and develops his own quarantine town. A few years pass without any problems, and Bill lives alone in peace. But one day, someone ventures into his ditch trap.

The person is Franks, and he tests negative for the virus. Feelings somewhat sympathetic, Bill gives him a nice meal and a shower, but soon blossoms romantic feelings. The Last of Us stays true to Bill and Frank’s LGBTQ love story but with a different ending. As time passes, Frank grows tired of Bill’s uptight rules about how the town is run, but their love prevails.

The episode catalogs their entire journey together, time jumps many years into the future, and both characters are noticeably older. But the most significant change is Frank, who uses a wheelchair. Fans see he has lost mobility in his legs and some in his right arm. The Last of Us Episode 3 makes it a point not to say outright what Frank’s illness is.

Frank was likely diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3

Sadly, it is not hard to pinpoint the illness that Frank was diagnosed with in The Last of Us. Besides the wheelchair, fans can notice the hand trembles and the inability to use his right arm fully. Frank also has a somewhat dazed and unresponsive look on his face despite being able to communicate fully. Another tell-tale sign is when Bill wakes up and finds Frank in his wheelchair. Franks says it took him all night, but he managed to get into the chair. Frank also deals with insomnia.

Long, long time. pic.twitter.com/h1e92sLsBp — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 30, 2023

Between the slow movement, stiff limbs, and forbidding aura, Frank was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in The Last of Us. Another critical piece of evidence is when Frank tells Bill that even before the outbreak, there was no cure for his illness. Seeing as The Last of Us has taken inspiration from the real world, like the timeline and cordyceps, Parkinson’s disease also has no cure.

According to Parkinsons.org, all the signs are there of Frank’s illness. “Although there is no cure, treatment options vary and include medications, lifestyle adjustments, and surgery. While Parkinson’s itself is not fatal, disease complications can be serious,” explains the site. In the end, Frank is also aware of the truth and decides to die by suicide alongside Bill.

How are Frank and Bill connected to the main characters?

While the episode primarily focused on Bill and Frank, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) do make an appearance. Fans learn that a few years after Bill and Frank are together, Frank reveals he has been speaking to a woman over the radio. The woman is none other than Tess, who at the time was “dating” or with Joel.

Tonight’s episode of The Last of Us is one of the greatest episodes of TV I’ve ever watched.



It’s an incredible story and makes you feel EVERYTHING along the way. I have not stopped thinking about it since I watched it. #TheLastOfUs #TheLastOfUsHBO pic.twitter.com/zaI3ScmzOr — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) January 30, 2023

Both visit the town and have an average meal while Bill is on the defense about having outsiders. Tess and Frank develop a bond and promise to share intel, supplies, and help when needed. But Bill is still diligent about not needing anyone. Years pass and fans are in the present with Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

Joel takes her there, hoping to get help from his old friends. But upon inspection of their home, he realizes the truth. Ellie finds a letter that explains everything and what Bill left for him and Tess.