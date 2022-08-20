‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Release Date and Time on Prime Video

TL;DR:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power releases Thursday, September 1 on Prime Video.

Two episodes will drop on the premiere date at the same time around the world.

New episodes will stream weekly through October 14.

We now know exactly when we’ll be able to watch each episode of Prime Video’s epic fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The highly-anticipated show – which is set thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit and The Lord of The Rings trilogies – premieres at the beginning of September. Episodes will drop simultaneously around the world so that fans can experience the show together.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ premiere date and time

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere on Thursday, September 1 for viewers in the U.S. The episodes will drop at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT.

Here are exact release dates and times for different time zones:

6 p.m. PDT – Thursday, September 1

9 p.m. EDT – Thursday, September 1

2 a.m. UK – Friday, September 2

3 a.m. CEST – Friday, September 2

6:30 a.m. IST – Friday, September 2

10 a.m. JST – Friday, September 2

11 a.m. AU – Friday, September 2

1 p.m. NZ – Friday, September 2

New episodes release weekly on Prime Video

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ | Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

After the two-episode series premiere, new episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will release weekly on Prime Video. They’ll drop at 12 a.m. EDT on Fridays. Here are the exact release times for different time zones around the world:

9 p.m. PDT – Thursdays

12 a.m. EDT – Fridays

1 a.m. Brazil – Fridays

5 a.m. UK – Fridays

6 a.m. CEST – Fridays

9:30 a.m. IST – Fridays

1 p.m. JST – Fridays

2 p.m. AU – Fridays

4 p.m. NZ – Fridays

There will be eight episodes in total. The series finale will premiere on Friday, October 14.

What to expect from ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ | Matt Grace/Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power revisits the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth. But it’s set during the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The show begins in a time of relative peace. It follows an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth. Some names will be familiar from earlier adaptations of Tolkien’s work, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry). Other characters include High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), King Durin III (Peter Mullan), Marigold Brandyfoot (Sara Zwangobani), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). The action will move from the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map as kingdoms and characters carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

