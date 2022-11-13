The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Couples Have Been Married a Lot Longer Than You Think

If you’re anything like us, you pressed play on the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale and reunion as soon as the episodes hit Netflix on Nov. 9. We watched the remaining couples make their decisions at the altar, and only two of them walked away married. While it seems like the weddings just happened, the Love Is Blind Season 3 couples have been married much longer than you probably think.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoiler information regarding Love Is Blind Season 3, including the finale and the reunion.]

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 couples have been married since the summer of 2021! | Cr. Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022

These two couples said ‘I do’ in the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 finale

Out of several singles looking for love, only five couples left the pods engaged. And out of those five couples, only two of them said yes at the altar. Alexa and Brennon had a smooth ride in their relationship journey, so both of them deciding to say yes seemed like a sure thing.

However, Colleen and Matt kept almost everyone guessing up until the last minute. The pair engaged in some heated arguments throughout the season, causing several fans to worry about Matt’s anger. In the end, however, both said, ‘I do.’

How long have the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 couples been married?

When you watch the couples at the Love Is Blind reunion, it’s easy to think they’re still basking in that honeymoon glow. However, the couples actually got married over a year ago. (Trust us. We were shocked too.) That means they’ve honed their best secret-keeping skills in order to keep all of us in the dark regarding the outcomes of their relationships on the show.

Love Is Blind Season 1 producers filmed in Atlanta, Georgia in 2018, and the show premiered in February 2020. (One of the only bright spots of quarantine, tbh.) Season 2 headed to Chicago, Illinois, and filmed from April to June in 2021. So, seems like a year between seasons is the standard filming schedule, right? Not in this case. Producers filmed Love Is Blind Season 3 directly after season 2, which makes that later summer in 2021.

Blame Covid-19 for the filming schedule

Thanks to a worldwide pandemic, several things in the world of movies and television experienced disruptions, including filming schedules. Love Is Blind host Vanessa Lachey said the coronavirus caused the unusual filming schedules for the series.

Speaking to Bustle in September, Lachey said, “We wanted to make sure that everyone was safe and that everyone was tested appropriately and that we took all the appropriate measures.”

Vanessa then added, “Because of the restrictions of COVID, I’m actually really impressed that we were able to get such an amazing season off. They had created this really safe bubble for all of us to be comfortable in and for the cast to be comfortable in.”

Now, does that make Colleen and Matt’s decision not to move in together seem weirder? Or does it make more sense? We’ll leave that up to the fans to decide.

Check out Love Is Blind Season 3, currently streaming on Netflix.

