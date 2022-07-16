‘The Marvels’: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Marvel Studios has numerous films planned for the next couple of years, but after Ms. Marvel‘s finale, fans may find themselves especially excited for The Marvels. The Captain Marvel sequel will mark Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) debut on the big screen, where she’ll star alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris. That alone is an exciting prospect. So, when is the release date for The Marvels and what else do we know about the film?

‘The Marvels’ star Brie Larson | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On the heels of Kamala Khan’s origin story, Marvel fans are no doubt eager to get their hands on The Marvels — but we still have a while to go until its release date arrives.

The sequel is slated to hit theaters on July 28, 2023. It won’t be the only Phase 4 film to debut next year. In fact, we can look forward to Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 beforehand.

The Marvels will follow up on a number of earlier projects — from Captain Marvel to Ms. Marvel to WandaVision. As such, The Marvels cast contains talent from earlier MCU stories. It will feature a few newcomers as well. Read on to learn which actors will play a prominent role in the film.

‘The Marvels’ cast

Now that we know the release date for The Marvels, who can moviegoers expect to see in the 2023 film? Although we don’t have details about potential cameos, the main cast includes a number of familiar faces. Per Screen Rant, here’s who will reprise their roles:

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

None of these stars will come as a surprise to those who have been following along with Phase 3 and Phase 4. After all, Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Nick Fury all know one another. And with Kamala Khan coming into their orbit, it makes sense the entire Khan family would follow suit.

Among the newcomers in The Marvels cast are Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Ashton currently stars in Mr. Malcolm’s List, and she told Vanity Fair she’ll be playing a villain in The Marvels. We don’t know much more about her character yet, but we’re excited to learn more.

Meanwhile, Seo-joon is best known for his role in South Korean dramas like Kill Me, Heal Me and Fight for My Way. His character in The Marvels also remains a mystery, so we’ll have to wait for more details to see who he’s playing.

How ‘The Marvels’ continues Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel’s stories

Given the casting details — and Ms. Marvel‘s recent ending — we know The Marvels will focus heavily on Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan when its release date arrives. But how will the sequel continue their stories? Well, it seems like it will see them swapping places for a time, an interesting way to bring the characters into each other’s orbit.

Ms. Marvel’s end-credits scene shows Kamala disappearing from her bedroom, with a confused Captain Marvel showing up in her place. Where Kamala has gone to remains a mystery, but it seems Carol will find herself in the Khan household when the film opens. That will surely require some explanation.

And Kamala could easily find herself in space, as Captain Marvel often finds herself off-world. That sets up an interesting premise for the sequel, but only time will tell how it all plays out.

Who wrote and directed ‘The Marvels’?

With Sam Raimi helming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Taika Waititi returning for Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel is bringing in well-known directors for Phase 4. And that will continue in The Marvels.

Candyman director Nia DaCosta helms the Captain Marvel sequel, which was penned by Megan McConnell. Speaking with Roxane Gay during an interview for Inverse, DaCosta emphasized one of the biggest themes she explores in the film — the humans beneath the superheroes:

“That’s a really good question. For The Marvels, my biggest thing going into it was making sure I approached these characters as human beings and not necessarily as superheroes. I want to know more about Captain Marvel. Who is she? What are her fears? What drives her? How do you actually deal with being the most powerful being in the universe? How does that weigh on you? That’s the sort of thing I want to explore.”

It’s an interesting approach that will no doubt answer questions about some of our favorite Marvel heroes (and perhaps raise some new ones). We’ll see how DaCosta works her vision into the greater MCU when The Marvels debuts next year.

The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023.

