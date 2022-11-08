‘The Masked Singer’: Jerry Springer Worried He Would Fall off the Stage

Talk show host Jerry Springer was revealed as the Beetle on The Masked Singer and he spent most of his performance worrying that he could fall off the stage.

Springer also wasn’t surprised that Masked Singer judges Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke knew he was inside the costume, but being found out wasn’t his biggest concern. He struggled inside the bulky costume and had a hard time seeing – which is why he worried he’d miss his mark and take a tumble.

Jerry Springer revealed how Jenny McCarthy likely knew he was ‘The Masked Singer’

Springer recalled meeting McCarthy about 20 years ago at a Chicago Bulls game. “I mean, understand, when I say met, the conversation lasted 45 seconds,” Springer spilled on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “And you know, I was obviously this fan of hers and oh my gosh, that’s Jenny McCarthy. So I was excited to meet her, but not anything she would ever remember.”

Jerry Springer | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

“But, you know, ‘from the Chicago area,’ I wasn’t surprised that would be one of her guesses,” he said when McCarthy guessed he was The Masked Singer. “She got me right away and then Robin as well. So no, I wasn’t surprised, but in fact, some people in the audience when I started, started going, ‘Jerry, Jerry!’ So I figured, what is this about? They already know.”

How did ‘The Masked Singer’ compare to ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Springer did Dancing With the Stars so how did The Masked Singer compare? “I mean, everybody sings,” he said. “Even people who can’t sing, sing in the shower. You sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to your kid, you know, everybody sings. So, if you go in knowing that you’re not a great singer, then there’s no disappointment. You just sing. And so that’s not a worry.”

“The dancing moves that for me, even when I was on Dancing With the Stars, that’s really out of my comfort zone,” he admitted. “And this was particularly difficult because I didn’t do half the dance I was supposed to do because I couldn’t see out of my mask.”

Why did Jerry Springer worry about falling off the ‘Masked Singer’ stage?

The costume was tough to see out of, which worried Springer on stage. “I was wearing that big head, which is even bigger than my head,” he exclaimed. “When they put it on, it’s perfect. But when you move around, it moves. And so the openings where my eyes were supposed to be, my eyes did not line up with the openings.”

“So I couldn’t see a thing and am I gonna fall off the stage?” he wondered. “Am I turning in the right direction? So I was afraid, if I turned, I’d be turning away from Kermit. I wouldn’t know the direction of where the panel was. So that was what was really making me nervous, is that I couldn’t see anything once it started.”

Springer had good reason to worry. In April, The Masked Singer Season 7 contestant Armadillo fell on stage during a performance. The Armadillo, who ended up being Duane Chapman, a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter, took a spill, but at least he landed on stage, although the fall looked painful.

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8: Leslie Jordan Filmed a Guest Appearance Before His Death