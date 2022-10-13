The Members of BTS Hint a Big Announcement Is Coming Following Their Busan Concert

On Oct. 8, the 2022 Fact Music Awards were held in Seoul, South Korea. At the award show, BTS took home multiple awards and performed their songs “Yet to Come” and “For Youth” from their anthology album Proof. During one of their acceptance speeches at the 2022 Fact Music Awards, the members of BTS teased that there will be a notable announcement surrounding their upcoming concert BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN.

RM and Jimin of BTS hinted that BTS have something to tell fans

At the 2022 Fact Music Awards, BTS took home multiple awards including the award show’s grand prize Daesang. During their acceptance speech for the Daesang, RM and Jimin admitted there was something BTS will be telling fans soon.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been to an award show like this,” RM began in his acceptance speech according to a translation.

RM continued, “Ah, actually, we want to say a lot of good things in our calm, honest style, but we’re unable to do that right now. But I think in the future, in the really near future… Once things have been sorted out more, we believe that we’ll be able to convey our true selves to all of you, just like we always have.”

When it was his turn to speak onstage, Jimin echoed RM’s sentiments.

“Our leader has said a lot of good things, but I think the important thing is we aren’t showing you all something clearly, we are having very valuable and important discussions with each other and we aren’t taking the heart you all give us lightly. And we are always thinking of it,” Jimin said.

The members of BTS brought up their upcoming Busan concert

After telling fans that BTS would show their “true selves” soon, RM appeared to be choked up briefly. He then said that BTS would put on a great performance during BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN.

“I’ll only say this much. We will show you what we’ve always been good at on Oct. 15 at Busan. We’ve been practicing every single day, so… please look forward to it,” RM said.

During the band’s Daesang acceptance speech, V and J-Hope also hyped up the BTS’ upcoming concert in Busan.

“We will try to show you a lot of things at the Busan concert. It will be good if you look forward to it too,” J-Hope said according to the translation.

V then promised that “something big” will happen during the concert.

“Namjoon, he mentioned it a little bit, but we have the Busan concert left, right? We’re really doing something big there,” V said before adding that BTS would “repay” ARMY for the Daesang “at the Busan concert.”

BTS’ concert in Busan will take place on Oct. 15

Based on what the members of BTS shared at the 2022 Fact Music Awards, ARMY can expect some sort of revelation from BTS in the near future.

Whether or not this announcement occurs during BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN or shortly after, it’s clear Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are prepared to put on powerful performances.

BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN will be held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium and is free for ticket-holders to attend. The concert will also be streamed for free on Weverse.

