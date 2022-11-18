‘The Menu’: Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Anya Taylor-Joy Film

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and directed by one of the hottest directors currently on the scene, Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones, Succession, Shameless, The Affair, and Entourage), The Menu promises to deliver a deliciously thrilling ride.

The story involves a group of foodies who travel to a remote island for a once-in-a-lifetime, not to mention super expensive, culinary experience and find the menu dangerously avant-garde.

Here’s a breakdown of The Menu’s A-list cast and their characters in the horror-comedy Variety calls, a “Michelin Star version of Saw.”

‘The Menu’ stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Margot

Currently one of the biggest names in film and television, Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Margot in The Menu. Seen most recently starring alongside Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in Amsterdam, Taylor-Joy is likely best known for her role as chess savant, Beth Harmon in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, and gangster wife, Gina in Peaky Blinders.

did somebody order tickets to The Menu bc they're on sale now

In The Menu, Taylor-Joy’s Margot is far less enthusiastic than the other guests about the swanky food event on the 12-acre farm-to-table Hawthorne Island. She is also the one who seems most likely to survive the dinner and might even bring down the diabolical Chef Slowik.

Ralph Fiennes as Chef Slowik

Like his character, the talented (yet darkly deluded) Chef Slowik, so too is Ralph Fiennes a master of his craft. Fiennes’ recent films include No Time to Die and The King’s Man. But he is likely best known for his role as another unforgettable villain, Harry Potter’s Lord Voldemort.

The Menu star Ralph Fiennes | Searchlight Pictures via Youtube

As seen in The Menu’s trailer, it appears that Fiennes’ Chef Slowik is in charge of the event. While he seems fairly benign in early scenes, it quickly becomes clear that Chef Slowik has dark plans for his dinner guests.

Nicholas Hoult as Tyler

The Great’s Nicholas Hoult stars as Tyler, an eager participant in the Hawthorne Island dinner party. Hoult is best known for his portrayal of Beast in the X-Men franchise and his role as legendary author J.R.R. Tolkien in Tolkien.

As Margot’s date for the event, Tyler is why Margot winds up on the island and seems far less likely to see daybreak in The Menu.

Janet McTeer as Lillian

Feast on this new image from #TheMenu, a darkly comedic tale set at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a shocking meal. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, and Nicholas Hoult, the delicious thriller is in theaters November 18!

Starring as Lillian, a food critic who prides herself on her ruthlessness, Janet McTeer appears poised to provide much of the film’s dark humor. The Emmy-nominated actor has recently played Helen Pierce, the hardball lawyer to drug boss Omar Navarro in Ozark, and Alisa Jones in Jessica Jones.

John Leguizamo as the movie star

Want to be the first to know what's on #TheMenu? Get an early taste of the delicious satirical thriller starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicholas Hoult on Wednesday 11/9.



?️: https://t.co/Y5IHhUSZ1Q#TheMenuFilm @TheMenuFilm #AlamoDC pic.twitter.com/qNjwEMhYyI — Alamo Drafthouse DC Area (@AlamoDC) October 25, 2022

Veteran actor John Leguizamo stars in The Menu as a likable actor past the prime of his career. Leguizamo is known best for his roles in the Baz-Luhrmann-directed Romeo+Juliet and Moulin Rouge! More recently, he starred alongside Tye Sheridan and The Gray Man’s Ana de Armas in The Night Clerk.

‘The Menu’ supporting cast

The Menu’s supporting cast includes Maid’s Aimee Carrero as Leguizamo’s date, Felicity. Carrero will also be starring in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s holiday film, Spirited.

Joining Carrero in the supporting cast is tick, tick… BOOM!’s Judith Light as Anne, True Story’s Paul Adelstein as Ted, The Whale’s Hong Chau as Elsa, and Succession’s Rob Yang as Bryce.

