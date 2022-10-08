‘The Midnight Club’: Amesh’s Story Explained

In the new Netflix series, The Midnight Club, a group of terminally ill teens gather each night to tell scary stories to one another. Popular young adult author Christopher Pike inspired showrunner Mike Flanagan’s version of the series, but Flanagan made some slight changes. Most of the stories the group tells have an underlying meaning. Let’s take a look at Amesh’s story.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding The Midnight Club and Amesh’s story.]

Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh and Aya Furukawa as Natsuki in ‘The Midnight Club.’ | Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

Amesh’s story is based on two separate Christopher Pike novels

One of the most noticeable changes of Flanagan’s includes the stories the group at Brightcliffe tells each night. In Pike’s novel, the stories aren’t very scary for the most part. In order to amp up the chills, Flanagan used other works by Pike for the tales told each night by the Midnight Club. For Amesh’s, Flanagan uses a bit from See You Later and The Starlight Crystal.

Amesh (Sauriyan Sapkota) tells his story the night after the group celebrates him living past his doctors’ expected death date. When Amesh gets some alone time with Nastuki (Aya Furukawa,) she asks him what he wants to do with his life. He explains that he’s always only wanted two things – to save the world and to get the girl.

After the celebration, the Midnight Club gathers to hear Amesh’s story. Amesh talks about a boy named Luke who loves designing video games. He frequents a video game story in his town because of his crush on the girl who works at the counter named Becky. When he finally works up the nerve to ask her out on a date, she politely declines because she just started dating someone.

That same day, a gentleman named Vincent approaches Luke and explains that he also writes code for video games. He offers Luke the opportunity to play his latest one to test it out. Vincent describes it as “Risk on steroids,” and the player is tasked with saving the world. Luke happily accepts and heads to Vincent’s house with him. There he meets Vincent’s wife, Kara, who resembles Becky as an adult. Luke plays Vincent’s video game over and over again but destroys humanity and loses every time. He finally learns the only way to win is not to play.

Amesh’s story in ‘The Midnight Club’ involves time travel

Eventually, we learn that Kara and Vincent are Luke and Becky from the future. They returned to the past to figure out how to keep Becky’s boyfriend from creating the software that ultimately brings about the end of the world. However, in an attempt to kill Becky’s boyfriend, Becky runs over the younger version of herself, erasing both versions from existence. The adult version of Becky’s boyfriend kills Vincent from the future, but the young version remains.

In the end, Luke grows up but never designs the video game and code that caused the world to end. Plus, something changed in Becky’s boyfriend too, and the two become friends. Luke doesn’t get the girl but saves the world, so one out of two isn’t so bad.

The character Amesh was added to Mike Flanagan’s version of ‘The Midnight Club’

In the Netflix version of The Midnight Club, Flanagan added a few characters to the story, and that includes Amesh. Throughout his time at Brightcliffe Hospice, we learn that Amesh fears his parents’ immigration papers won’t be approved in time to see him before he dies. He worries about this constantly but still manages to have a sense of humor about almost everything he’s faced with.

After the group disperses for the night, Natsuki tells Amesh that his story “rang a little hollow for her” because Luke and Becky never got together. Amesh shrugs and says, “Well, you write what you know.” Natsuki moves in a little closer for a kiss, but Amesh hesitates, and she turns to go inside. However, she quickly changes her mind and wheels around to kiss Amesh. Amesh walks away with a smile on his face, implying he now knows how to save the world and get the girl.

