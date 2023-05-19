The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Added 1 Verse to Linda Ronstadt’s ‘Different Drum’ and Changed the Meaning of the Entire Song

Along with being a member of The Monkees, Mike Nesmith was a stellar songwriter. His composition “Different Drum” became a hit for The Greenbriar Boys and The Stone Poneys. However, his own recorded version included a verse that ultimately changed the meaning of the entire song. Here are all the details.

Linda Ronstadt and Mike Nesmith in side-by-side photographs taken in the 1960s | Bettmann/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Mike Nesmith’s extra verse changed the overall intent of Linda Ronstadt’s version of ‘Different Drum’

Nesmith started writing and performing music in the early 1960s under the name “Michael Blessing.” He found some small success as a songwriter with a fusion of country and rock.

During that period, Nesmith wrote “Different Drum.” The song tells the story of a pair of lovers. One wants to settle down, while the other wants to retain a sense of freedom and independence.

The tune was first recorded by the Greenbriar Boys in 1964 and by Linda Ronstadt and The Stone Poneys in 1967. The song was a smash hit, reaching No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also launched Ronstadt’s career as a singer.

Subsequently, Nesmith recorded his version of the song in 1972. He added an extra verse that completely changed the song’s meaning.

He sang, “I feel pretty sure that you will find a man/ who will take a lot more than I ever could or can/ and you’ll settle down with him/ and I’ll know that you’ll be happy.” This verse was not in the Stone Poneys hit.

With that one sentence, the song turns dark. Ronstadt’s version displays empathy for the person that she’s addressing. However, Nesmith’s verse is a clap back to the lover in question who, per the additional lyrics, appears to be someone not as nice as once believed.

Mike Nesmith thanked Linda Ronstadt for ‘making us all rich’

In an interview with Nesmith published by Rebeat Magazine, the songwriter discussed the success of “Different Drum” and how it impacted his life. Nesmith discussed the differences in his version of the song versus the one Ronstadt made famous.

“Well, that was how I wrote the song — how it is on Hits. It’s got the twang, and it’s got the balance, and it’s got all that stuff. That’s a real kind of mountain music,” he shared.

Nesmith continued, “That’s a home-style backyard, a hot Saturday afternoon, and fruit jars full of iced tea. That’s where that comes from. I sang ‘Different Drum’ for John Herald of the Greenbriar Boys like that. He took it home and turned it into the ballad that it became. Linda heard the ballad and made us all rich.”

Mike Nesmith tried to get The Monkees to record the song but was turned down

The Monkees members included Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith, and Peter Tork | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

While filming The Monkees, Mike Nesmith proposed the band record “Different Drum.” However, he was met with crickets from the powers that be.

“It’s so funny,” Mike Nesmith’s longtime friend and fellow Monkees member Dolenz told Ultimate Classic Rock. “He went to the [Monkees] producers in the early days and brought ’em ‘Different Drum.'”

Dolenz continued, “He played it for them, and they said, ‘Well, that’s nice, but it’s not a Monkees tune.’ He said, ‘Wait a minute. I am one of the Monkees.’ They said, ‘Yeah, yeah, we know. But no thanks. It’s really not a Monkees tune.’ So he said, ‘Okay,’ and gave it to Linda Ronstadt, and look what happened.”

Micky Dolenz would include the song on his 2021 release, Dolenz Sings Nesmith. He and Nesmith also performed the song live during their 2021 concert tour.