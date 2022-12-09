The Most Popular ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise in America Is Also 1 of the Messiest

The Real Housewives franchise is bigger than ever — with eight iterations of the series currently in some stage of production. Bravo and streamer Peacock are airing episodes from New York, Salt Lake City, Beverly Hills, New Jersey, Orange County, Atlanta, the Potomac, and Miami. But the question is: which version is the fan favorite? According to the data, the most popular Real Housewives series is also one of the messiest.

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ stars Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Sheree Zampino, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley | Casey Durkin/Bravo

What is the most popular version of ‘Real Housewives’?

After analyzing search volume data, the Online Betting Guide (OLBG) has determined which version of the Real Housewives is the most popular among fans. Coming in at the top of the list was the most-glamorous iteration of the franchise — Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In 2022, the number of online searches for “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and the acronym “RHOBH” through the end of November was 2,894,500. Coming in a distant second was Real Housewives of New Jersey, with 1,176,300 searches. Rounding out the top five were Real Housewives of Orange County, Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Despite all of the drama surrounding Real Housewives of New York, it came in last with just 304,720 searches in total for the year.

‘RHOBH’ is one of the messiest versions of the franchise

After an intense season 12 and reunion, rumors are swirling that RHOBH is going through a cast shake up and is taking a break from filming until next year. All of the headlines generated by Erika Jayne’s ongoing court cases, the Dorit Kemsley burglary, the antics of Lisa Rinna, and the feud between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have captured fan interest.

The numbers show that searches for RHOBH peaked in October 2022, when the reunion aired, with 360K in total. It’s not clear who in the cast will be coming back and who is getting fired. But considering fan interest in the show, Bravo will likely move as quickly as possible to get season 13 on the air.

Who will be in the cast of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ in season 13?

The names at the top of the list when it comes to getting fired from RHOBH, according to rumors, are Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff. There’s also a question about Kathy Hilton’s return as a friend of the show. She says that she won’t return if Lisa and Erika Jayne are allowed to come back.

“I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple [of the housewives] speak up but most of them… they’re not being their authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall and they’re afraid of what those two bullies — because they’re capable of anything,” Kathy told TMZ.

Kathy’s bestie Ursula Nesbitt has been rumored as a possible cast addition. Former cast members Brandi Glanville, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Lisa Vanderpump have also been mentioned. Bravo has yet to confirm the cast of RHOBH Season 13.

The Real Housewives franchises are now streaming on Peacock.

