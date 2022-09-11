‘The Office’: 17 Best Michael Scott Quotes That Made Us Fall in Love With the Character

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) is a complicated character. While he often says something inappropriate or takes a situation too far, it’s hard not to love him. He has hilarious quotes in The Office, consisting of words of wisdom and possibly offensive jokes.

Here are 17 Michael Scott quotes from The Office that made us fall in love with him.

Steve Carell as Michael Scott | Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1. “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.”

The Office Season 4, Episode 1 “Fun Run”

Michael doesn’t seem to understand that “stitious” is not a word. We understand what he means, but he may need to grab a dictionary.

2. “That’s what she said.”

The Office Season 2, Episode 2 “Sexual Harassment”

This is one of the most famous quotes from The Office and Michael’s trademark catchphrase. It might not be the best for workplace etiquette, but Michael can’t help himself.

3. “When the son of the deposed king of Nigeria emails you directly, asking for help, you help! His father ran the freaking country! OK?”

The Office Season 2, Episode 19 “Michael’s Birthday”

Michael may not be aware of this scam, but at least this proves he’s a giving person.

4. “Like right here is my favorite New York pizza joint. And I’m going to go get me a New York slice.”

*someone asks for good food recommendations in NYC*



my brain:

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it



me: "check out Michael Scott's favorite pizza joint, get you a New York slice" — Sbarro (@Sbarro) November 16, 2018

The Office Season 2, Episode 16 “Valentine’s Day”

Michael is not a New York native, but he doesn’t want to feel like a tourist. Unfortunately, that’s precisely what happens when he walks into a Sbarro.

5. “It’s Britney, bitch.”

The Office Season 5, Episode 23 “The Michael Scott Paper Company”

Michael likes to have the image of success. What better wa than pulling up to your parking spot in a PT Cruiser blasting Lady Gaga.

6. “Dwight, you ignorant slut.”

Steve Carell as Michael Scott | Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The Office Season 3, Episode 20 “Safety Training”

Michael has a knack for the theatrical, but he overdoes it with this fake insult towards Dwight.

7. “Well, well, well, how the turntables…”

The Office Season 5, Episode 25 “Broke”

He was so close to delivering an excellent one-liner.

8. “I have cause. It’s beCAUSE I hate him.”

The Office Season 5, Episode 9 “Frame Toby”

Michael’s hatred for Toby knows no bounds and he believes it’s justification for getting him fired.

9. “Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy. Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me.”

The Office Season 2, Episode 6 “The Fight”

A great piece of advice from Michael, even if it doesn’t make complete sense.

10. “The worst thing about prison was the Dementors. They were flying all over the place and they were scary and they’d come down and they’d suck the soul out of your body and it hurt!”

The Office Season 3, Episode 9 “The Convict”

Prison Mike may be his best alterego. Plus, this shows Michael is a massive Potterhead.

11. “I love inside jokes. I’d love to be a part of one someday.”

The Office Season 3, Episode 2 “The Convention”

Michael doesn’t have a lot of friends. However, he always tries to get in on the joke, even if he asn’t there.

12. “Wikipedia is the best thing ever. Anyone in the world can write anything they want about any subject. So you know you are getting the best possible information.”

The Office Season 3, Episode 19 “The Negotiation”

Michael may want to do a Wikipedia search on the term “Expert.”

13. “You cheated on me? When I specifically asked you not to?”

The Office Season 4, Episode 14 “Goodbye Toby”

He is an overly trusting person and it’s somewhat heartbreaking to see how naive he is.

14. “I would not miss it for the world. But if something else came up, I would definitely not go.”

The Office Season 2, Episode 3 “Office Olympics”

This is a statement that many people could live by. Michael loves what he does but would rather be invited to be with friends.

15. “Tell him to call me ASAP as possible.”

The Office Season 5, Episode 20 “New Boss”

Michael has a tendency to get almost every phrase slightly wrong.

16. “There’s no such thing as an appropriate joke. That’s why it’s called a joke.”

The Office Season 6, Episode 8 “Koi Pond”

Michael would probably not do well in a modern work environment with this type of logic.

17. “Well, I hated it, a lot, okay?”

The Office Season 2, Episode 14 “The Carpet”

Michael believes he experienced a hate crime. When Stanley corrects him that he didn’t, he still tries to justify his outrage.

