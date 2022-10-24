‘The Office’ Cast Reunion: There Aren’t Any Plans, but Brian Baumgartner Can ‘See That Happening’ [Exclusive]

Showbiz Cheat Sheet recently caught up with The Office star Brian Baumgartner over Zoom. Naturally, we had to ask if there has been any update regarding an Office cast reunion, which Baumgartner has discussed with us before. Find out what the actor and chili cookbook author had to say about the potential for an Office cast reunion.

‘The Office’ reboot idea confuses Brian Baumgartner

Since The Office finale aired in 2013, fans have been hoping to see it return in some capacity. While there aren’t any plans for a reboot of the NBC comedy series in the works, some Office cast members are willing to participate in that kind of project — except for Steve Carell.

Personally, Baumgartner is confused about the idea of an Office reboot. “It’s become a standard joke that I make now,” he told us. “People who are asking for a reboot is always confusing to me. Because what are we rebooting?”

He pointed out how, at the end of The Office, Michael Scott is in Colorado; Pam and Jim Halpert are in Austin; Stanley Hudson is in Florida; and Baumgartner’s Kevin has been fired. Baumgartner added: “Creed is likely in prison, you know, so like, I don’t know who’s still there anymore.”

We’re with Baumgartner on this one. We can’t see a reboot of The Office working. However, we’re behind the idea of a cast reunion 100%.

Brian Baumgartner can see ‘The Office’ cast reunion ‘happening at some point’

When we asked if there was an update regarding a cast reunion, Baumgartner didn’t have much to share. “If the ball is moving, it’s not not moving in front of me,” he said.

Instead, Baumgartner offered up an “educated guess” regarding the reunion. “… Finding an excuse to get the gang back together, I would hope in Scranton, Pennsylvania — I see that happening at some point in time.” Our fingers are crossed!

Brian Baumgartner has been talking about an ‘Office’ reunion for some time

Baumgartner first presented the idea of an Office cast reunion on his podcasts The Office Deep Dive and its predecessor An Oral History of The Office. When we spoke with him in March 2022 about his partnership with Cameo, we asked about the potential of that reunion happening.

“Here’s the thing,” Baumgartner said at the time. “I can’t do that. I can’t control that.”

Like our most recent conversation with the actor, he said: “I believe that something will happen. Do I believe that The Office is going to come back on the air? No. But do I think something’s going to happen? Yeah — I don’t think that’s a surprise.”

Other people involved in the show, including showrunner Greg Daniels — who teased the idea of a reunion to E! News — would have to get involved to get the reunion off the ground. If and when that happens, we’ll be sure to keep fans in the loop.

