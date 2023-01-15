‘The Office’ Fans Uncover a Rare Deleted Scene From ‘Threat Level Midnight’

Michael Scott’s (Steve Carell) passion project Threat Level Midnight is part of the season 7 of The Office. But fans haven’t seen Threat Level Midnight in it’s entirety — there are a few deleted scenes from the project! Watch two clips that were cut from the episode that have gained popularity thanks to TikTok and YouTube.

Steve Carell as Michael Scott as Michael Scarn | Chris Haston/NBC/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

‘Threat Level Midnight’ has an end-credits scene

Like almost every Marvel movie, Michael Scott’s home movie Threat Level Midnight had an end-credits scene many fans didn’t get to see. Thanks to a fan of The Office on TikTok, the rare clip is gaining some traction.

In the scene, Michael Scarn addresses the audience directly. “Hey, what are you doing here?” he asks. “The movie’s over! It’s Threat Level Noon again, go home.” Dwight (Rainn Wilson), who plays Michael’s robot butler Samuel in the short film, also appears in the clip.

“Get a life and go home already,” says the butler. Then the duo start addressing random audience members, like the “guy who only came to eat popcorn.” The clip ends with Samuel running toward the camera and shouting: “Go home!”

‘Threat Level Midnight’ episode of ‘The Office’ has another deleted scene

Thanks to Peacock, fans can access even more deleted scenes from The Office, including another cut from “Threat Level Midnight”. In the never-before-scene clip, Jim (John Krasinski), Pam (Jenna Fischer), Dwight, Ryan (B.J. Novak), Phyllis (Phyllis Smith), and Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) sit in the conference room to conduct a table read of Threat Level Midnight.

B.J. Novak wrote ‘Threat Level Midnight’

Novak is responsible for Michael Scott’s short film Threat Level Midnight. In a 2011 interview with Office Tally, the actor explained why Michael’s employees were willing to participate in the project within the world of The Office. “Most of the movie was filmed years ago, back when people acted somewhat differently towards Michael as their boss,” Novak explained.

“It could have been out of personal kindness, or a sense of professional ambition or responsibility, or for some people a combination,” he added. “I didn’t find it hard to believe that any of these people would be persuaded, after great pressure, to give up a night or a weekend afternoon to work on a movie project that meant everything in the world to their boss.”

Getting involved in Threat Level Midnight was more personal for some Dunder Mifflin employees. For example, Angela Martin’s (Angela Kinsey) personal ambition likely allowed her to believe being in the movie would give her a leg up. Then there was Karen Filippelli (Rashida Jones), who is featured in the barn scene where the cast dances “The Scarn.” According to Novak, this scene was filmed right after Karen transferred to Scranton, so she participated to fit in. “You can even see her going the extra mile to play along pretending to ‘learn’ the Scarn dance the first time Michael demonstrates it,” he said.

Even more deleted scenes from ‘The Office’

“Threat Level Midnight” isn’t the only episode of The Office from which showrunners decided to cut scenes. Fortunately, fans can access all of the deleted scenes from each season of The Office on YouTube.

