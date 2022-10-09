‘The Office’ Halloween Episodes: Pam and Jim’s Best Costumes, Ranked

Pam (Jenna Fischer) and Jim (John Krasinski) are an adorable couple on The Office. However, the two do not share the same love for Halloween. Jim is not a fan of dressing up, but he gets into the holiday as the show goes on, especially when he does a couples’ costume with Pam. The Office has plenty of great Halloween costumes, some of which belong to Jim and Pam.

Here are all six of Pam and Jim’s Halloween Costumes from ‘The Office’, ranked

John Krasinski as Jim Halpert | Justin Lubin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

6. Pam as Dr. Cinderella and Jim as “one of the Men in Black guys” — Season 9, Episode 5 ‘Here Comes Treble’

Props to Pam for taking a popular costume like Cinderella and adding a little spin to it. It takes a classic princess and makes her an essential person in the workforce. However, this is by far Jim’s worst effort at a costume. He is simply wearing a suit and doesn’t even know the names of characters from Men in Black. We’ll just use a neuralizer on ourselves to forget Jim did this.

5. Pam as a Kangaroo and Jim as Chris Bosh — Season 8, Episode 5 ‘Spooked’

Pam dressing up as a kangaroo is a cute idea. It’s a clever maternity costume with a little pouch with a baby kangaroo plushie. However, Jim brings this pairing down a lot because wearing a sports jersey on Halloween is possibly the laziest thing you could do. It requires zero creativity, and anyone can do it. However, Kevin and Darryl also wear Miami Heat jerseys for Lebron James and Dwyane Wade, creating the dynamic trio that used to dominate the NBA.

4. Pam as Charlie Chaplin and Jim as ‘Dave’ — Season 5, Episode 6 “Employee Transfer”

All Jim does for his Halloween costume in this episode of The Office is slap a name tag on his shirt that says “Dave.” Who is Dave? We don’t know. And neither does Jim. Fortunately, Pam picks up his slack with an impressive Charlie Chaplin outfit that is, unfortunately, ruined by a German dictator. When she puts on the hat, she’s Chaplin. When she takes off the hat, everyone thinks she’s Adolf Hitler. She should’ve thought this one through.

3. Pam as Rosemary and Jim as ‘Face-book’ — Season 6, Episode 8 “Koi Pond”

Pam delivers an excellent tribute to an iconic horror movie by dressing up as Rosemary from Rosemary’s Baby. Jim is once again lazy with his outfit, but at least there is an effort to be creative with his laziness. He simply writes the word book on his face, making him “Face-book.” It’s a terrible pun, but at least it’s creative.

2. Pam as a cat and Jim as ‘Three hole punch Jim’ — Season 2, Episode 5 “Halloween”

Both characters didn’t put a lot of effort into their Halloween costumes here. However, Jim as three-hole punch Jim is arguably the most memorable costume in the whole series. So much so that many people dress up as this for their own Halloween parties. It’s the perfect costume for those who don’t want to do too much.

1. Jim and Pam as Popeye and Olive Oyl — Season 7, Episode 6 “Costume Contest”

This is by far the best one because Jim and Pam finally decided to do a matching couple’s costume. They even dressed up their baby to match. It’s undoubtedly a costume other couples have done before, but it’s nice to see Jim getting on the festivities for once.

