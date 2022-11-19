‘The Office’: One Rarely Discussed Detail About Holly Flax You Might Have Missed

The Office fans know and love Holly Flax as Michael Scott’s (Steve Carell) better half. They also know she replaced Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) as Dunder Mifflin Scranton’s human resource manager and that she’s just as quirky as Michael. However, there’s one detail about Holly many fans might have missed, no matter how many times they’ve rewatched The Office. Learn more about Holly Flax and how the character’s full name could be another Office Easter Egg.

Steve Carell as Michael Scott, Amy Ryan as Holly Flax | Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Holly Flax is Michael Scott’s dream girl in ‘The Office’

Michael Scott had several girlfriends throughout his time as Dunder Mifflin Scranton’s Regional Manager. Before he and Holly got together, Michael dated Carol (Nancy Carell, his real-life wife), Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin), Donna (Amy Pietz), Helene (Linda Purl), and Concierge Marie (Wendi McLendon-Covey). However, none of these women compare to who Michael ended up with in the end.

After he met Holly in season 4 of The Office, all bets were off. Sure, they hit a few bumps in the road, but Michael and Holly ended up getting married, moving to Colorado, and having four children together by the time the series ended.

Holly’s full name is Hollis ‘Holly’ P. Flax

In a blink-or-you-‘ll-miss-it moment from The Office, we get a glimpse of Holly’s nameplate at her desk. It reads: Hollis “Holly” P. Flax. The “P” in Holly’s name stands for Partridge.

“Anyone else notice that Holly’s real name is Hollis?” a fan on Reddit said. “Watched every episode like 5 times through and never noticed,” said another Office fan in the comments.

Holly’s name might be another ‘Office’ Easter Egg

Having been on the air for nine seasons, The Office has a ton of Easter Eggs hidden throughout the show, from the local memorabilia sent to the production designers by Scranton, Pennsylvania residents and beyond. Holly’s name might be another one of those Easter Eggs.

“Fun fact: Hollis is a neighboring city to Nashua, NH,” another Redditor in that thread pointed out. It’s the town over from Nashua, New Hampshire, where Holly worked for a time.

Whether or not the showrunners intentionally used Hollis as Holly’s because of the geographical setting of The Office is unclear. But if that’s the case, it’s another fun, local nod!

Charles Miner’s name might be an ‘Office’ Easter Egg, too

Charles Miner (Idris Elba) steps in as the Scranton Branch’s regional manager in The Office Season 5. Like Hollis, Charles’ name might be another Easter Egg in the series.

“Charles Minor used to work at Saticoy Steel,” another fan pointed out in the Reddit thread. “The studio this show was filmed in is on Saticoy Street in Panorama City.”

The Office was filmed at Chandler Valley Centre Studios in Panorama City, California. The address of the studio is 13927 Saticoy Street.

Did you catch Holly’s full name in The Office? What about the potential Easter Egg hidden in Charles Miner’s name? Watch every episode of the NBC comedy series on Peacock.