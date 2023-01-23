‘The Office’ Star John Krasinski is Actually Terrible at Pranks

Although he got his start as a comedic star on The Office, actor John Krasinski has been able to expand his reach in recent years, appearing in several popular action/adventure projects, including on Amazon Prime in the acclaimed series Jack Ryan. While Krasinski is a certified action star these days, many fans still know him best for his role as Jim in The Office. In a recent interview, Krasinski revealed that in at least one notable way, he and Jim are very dissimilar.

Fans of ‘The Office’ love Jim Halpert’s propensity for pranks

Lovable and mild-mannered, Jim could always be counted on for a clever quip or a supportive word for his friends. As played by Krasinski, Jim became one of the most popular characters in The Office, with his romance with Pam becoming one of the show’s most enduring storylines. One of Jim’s most unique characteristics was his habit of playing pranks on his friends and coworkers — and over the course of The Office’s run on TV, fans got to see him pull off many clever, complex pranks.

According to Screen Rant, a few of Jim’s best pranks in The Office include the iconic moment when Jim encases Dwight’s stapler in Jello, when he tries to convince Dwight that he was slowly turning into a vampire, and when he created an elaborate scene in Dwight’s office where he seemed to wrap all of his office supplies (including his desk) in wrapping paper. The penultimate moment of that prank included a hilarious bit when Dwight went to put his things on his desk, only for the desk to collapse, revealing that it was all made of cardboard.

What did John Krasinski reveal about his skill at pranking?

While Jim was a master at pranking his friends, Krasinski himself doesn’t consider himself to be so gifted. In a recent interview with Esquire, Krasinski opened up about his skill at pranking, revealing that “I still don’t know how to do them…everyone assumes that I am very good at pranks because of my character on ‘The Office.'”

“I am terrible at pranks,” Krasinski admitted. “I give it away in my eyes and my face if I don’t verbally tell you what’s going to happen before it happens. So, I’m terrible at them.” Safe to say, Krasinski probably isn’t pulling any pranks on the set of his hit Amazon Prime series, Jack Ryan.

The final season of ‘Jack Ryan’ will air in 2023

When Jack Ryan premiered on Amazon Prime in 2018, it took a lot of fans by surprise. As a continuation of Tom Clancy’s “Ryanverse,” Krasinski was stepping into the shoes of a character previously portrayed onscreen by the likes of Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, and Chris Pine. The series became a hit, with the second season debuting on the platform in October 2019. The third season was delayed for several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the long-awaited third installment of Jack Ryan hit Prime in late December 2022.

Fortunately, fans can look forward to more of Jack Ryan’s adventures in the months to come. Before the third season was officially released, Amazon confirmed that the series would be ending after the fourth season, which will debut on the platform sometime in 2023. There will also reportedly be a spinoff series, although details on that remain sparse.