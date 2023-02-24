‘The Office’: Steve Carell Has a Side Business That ‘Will Never Make a Penny’ and He’s OK With That

On The Office, Steve Carell played the worst manager imaginable as Michael Scott. In real life, he’s a business owner. Carell and his wife, Nancy, reopened the Marshfield Hills General Store in Massachusetts in 2009 but they did not start a second business to make money, though. As long as Marshfield Hills remains open, Carell considers it a success, and so far so good.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Carell was on a Television Critics Association panel for The Office in 2011 on the set of the show. He discussed Marshfield Hills and why it will never make a profit for him, but he’ll still be happy. The Office is now streaming on Peacock.

Marshfield Hills General Store customers recognized Steve Carell from ‘The Office’

Carell returned to work on The Office by August, but he’d spent the summer refurbishing Marshfield Hills General Store. He shared stories about fans recognizing him at his other job.

“They freak out,” Carell said. “I was there this summer, and we’re redoing the outside. It’s 150 years old. We’re just trying to do enough to keep it standing.”

They didn’t restore Marshfield Hills to make money

Carell explained why Marshfield Hills General Store was a worthwhile project for him, even if it is not a profitable one. At least he knows where the company stands, unlike Michael Scott.

“It will never make a penny,” Carell said. “The reason my wife and I bought it was to preserve it, because I grew up with a general store like that that had since closed. And places like that don’t really exist. It’s on the south shore of Massachusetts and my family and my wife’s family are from that area. I just wanted to preserve it and, you know, have it as a gathering place for families. You know, it’s the local barber shop. It’s a community spot, which I think is important. And they’re few and far between these days.”

Steve Carell may break even on ‘The Office’ memorabilia

Carell joked about turning Marshfield Hills into a supplement for The Office. The store does sell Dunder Mifflin tumblers along with Marshfield Hills mugs and shirts. The store also sells james, jellies and preserves along with gifts.

Raise your hand if you'd let Michael give a speech at your wedding.



Season 6 Superfan Episodes are streaming now on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/cV8vTldxI6 — The Office on Peacock (@theofficetv) February 21, 2023

“Well, there’s a little tiny corner of it that has Office paraphernalia,” Carell said. “And John [Krasisnki] is stocking shelves.”

In all seriousness, Carell was not entertaining any business proposals.

“There’s just so much penny candy you can sell,” Carell said. “So that wasn’t the point. It’s really not about turning an enormous profit, but about kind of keeping the thing alive. And the neighbors are so appreciative that it didn’t turn into a Starbucks or a real estate office or something. So, you know, I feel like it was a decent thing to do.”

The Office ended in 2013 but Marshfield Hills is still open, so mission accomplished, Steve.